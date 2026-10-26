The Bottom Line

Last week’s weather was so delightful, let’s just do it again this week, shall we? We begin the home stretch of October with high pressure and sunshine in control of our atmosphere. Our weather will stay almost completely dry for the next week, with only the chance of a midweek sprinkle. Wind and rough surf will be non-issues this time around, with no storms in the vicinity. There will be some back-and-forth with temperatures though. While Monday will be on the mild side, with highs near 70 degrees, Tuesday will be cooler and more seasonable in the lower 60s. Wednesday stays cooler, while Thursday and Friday warm up again. Even though Halloween Saturday is expected to turn cloudier and cooler, the forecast looks just fine for all your trick-or-treating and other Halloween fun.

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Weather Hazards

None. Period, full stop.

Climatological Context

October 26 is the 299th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 62 to 64 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 42 to 45 degrees.

October is, on average, New Jersey’s sixth warmest, sixth wettest, and seventh snowiest month of the year.

Monday

Days like these are the reason to fall in love with fall.

Monday morning is another chilly one across New Jersey. Temperatures are in the frosty 30s across the interior of the state, with 40s around the edges. You may encounter some patchy frost and/or patchy frost early on, but that is really the only weather nuisance worth mentioning.

Once those chilly spots and patches of fog burn away, another bright, beautiful day takes over.

Expect plenty of sunshine, dry weather, light winds and high temperatures near 70 degrees. That is above normal for late October and about as pleasant as you could ask for at this point in the year.

Monday night will not be as cold and frosty as the past three nights. Skies stay clear, with lows averaging about 50 degrees.

Tuesday

Tuesday's temperatures will be cooler. But really it's just an adjustment back to near-normal levels. Still a nice fall day.

Expect another sunny, dry day as strong high pressure maintains firm control of New Jersey’s atmosphere.

High temperatures will only reach the lower 60s, roughly 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Monday.

In other words, October-ish.

Wednesday

Wednesday may be the least-perfect day of the week. But even that description is a bit dramatic.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs around 60 degrees. That puts temperatures a little on the cool side.

There is also a chance of a sprinkle somewhere in New Jersey.

A sprinkle. That is our one and only rain chance of the week. But models have been persistent enough to include it in my forecast, at least for now. Rainfall totals will be only a trace or less.

Thursday & Beyond

Thursday begins another upward swing in temperatures.

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. That puts New Jersey back on the mild side and sets up another fantastic late October afternoon.

Friday should continue the general mild, quiet theme as our tranquil weather pattern rolls along. In fact, it should be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s.

Then comes Halloween Saturday.

The latest outlook calls for a somewhat cloudier and cooler day. But importantly, there is no rain or storm or wind threat showing up. So whether your plans involve trick-or-treating, a costume party, pumpkin carving or manning the front door with an enormous bag of candy, the weather should cooperate nicely.

One long-range model, the GFS paints our next chance of rain from a coastal storm around Sunday-Monday. The European model keeps New Jersey high and dry until late next week when a cold front arrives. I am not concerned about either scenario right now — the bottom line is we stay dry through the remainder of October, and we will figure out the details of "what comes next" in due time.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.