1.) The Bottom Line

Two days until Thanksgiving. And two days until our next big storm. In the meantime, colder, drier air has returned to New Jersey, putting an end to an 8-day stretch of wonderful warmth. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will settle in the 40s in most places, below normal for late November. A stiff breeze will keep that chilly air moving around too. Wednesday stays chilly, but quiet — good news for one of the busiest travel days of the year. However, big trouble is brewing for Thanksgiving Day. A powerful coastal storm — a nor'easter — is set to pass across New Jersey throughout the day. We are expecting several hours of heavy rain and very strong winds, along with the likelihood of significant coastal flooding. The brunt of the storm, with the worst and most dangerous weather conditions, will be centered on Thursday afternoon. Black Friday will be better, although still windy and with a chance for early and late showers. The weekend proper looks calm, dry, and bright with a return to seasonable temperatures in the 50s.

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2.) Before the Storm: Chilly Tuesday & Wednesday

A cold front finished its pass through New Jersey early Tuesday morning, bringing back cold, dry air. While we saw some spotty showers overnight, those have since departed, and the rest of Tuesday will be dry.

Expect lots of sunshine throughout the day, although it will be breezy and cool. I call that uncomfortable combination of cold and wind "blustery" weather, and I think the description will fit for Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, one of the coldest days of the season so far.

Wednesday will be about the same, although it will be quiet and dry for the big pre-Thanksgiving getaway day. As skies progress from sunshine early on to clouds by the afternoon, highs will only reach the upper 40s.

Overview of this week's nor'easter timing, as of Tuesday morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Overview of this week's nor'easter timing, as of Tuesday morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

3.) Storm Timeline: Thursday

There is still some uncertainty surrounding the exact start time of the rain and strongest wind, ranging anywhere from very late Wednesday night to midday Thursday. In general though, Thursday will not be a very nice weather day at all.

There is a chance some showers may try to sneak in late Wednesday evening. More likely, first raindrops will bubble up into South Jersey early Thursday morning, spreading statewide by late morning. The latest arrival scenario keeps most of New Jersey dry until late morning Thursday.

The resounding theme among model guidance is that the brunt of the storm — with the heaviest, steadiest rain and strongest winds — will kick in starting around lunchtime on Thursday, lasting through the afternoon. That will be the nastiest part of the day, when you want to hunker down if you can.

Rain and wind intensity should then dial back at least somewhat through Thursday evening.

4.) Wind: Top Gusts 50 to 80 mph

It is important to note that Thursday's storm is not just rain. It has monster wind potential — in fact, that is by far my biggest concern.

By Noon on Thursday, we are going to have a screaming-fast low-level jet just overhead. That is a river of very fast winds (almost 100 mph) about a half-mile over our heads. If even a small piece of those powerful winds is able to mix down to the surface (via heavy rain) Thursday afternoon, very strong gusts of 50 to 60 mph (inland) or even 70 to 80 mph (southern coast) will be possible.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for central and southern New Jersey for almost all day Thursday. The watch specifically references wind gusts of 60 or 70 mph, going off of the National Weather Service's overall wind gust forecast. (My estimates are admittedly a little lower for inland NJ and a little higher for the southern coast.)

Let's think about all the problems with such ferocious winds. Parade balloons may be lowered or grounded, sure. But also: Widespread power outages, which could affect your ability to cook Thanksgiving dinner. Flight delays or cancellations may be rampant, during one of the most hectic travel periods of the year. Driving may be difficult, especially in high-profile vehicles like vans and trucks. Downed trees can cause property damage and/or injuries. Wind-driven rain can easily lower visibility. And northeasterly wind will drive significant water toward our coastline, making for tidal flooding, also a huge concern for the Jersey Shore on Thursday.

5.) Coastal Flooding: Moderate to Major

Tidal guidance is coming in for Thursday, and it does not look good. Those strong on-shore winds (blowing out of the nor'east) will drive significant ocean water toward parts of the coast.

How much the water rises is directly related to the exact speed and direction of the wind, in addition to the orientation of the coastline. As it stands, at least one round of "major" category flooding is forecast from Ocean County down to Cape May County on Thursday morning, with about 3 to 4 feet of water rise. "Moderate" category flooding is forecast for the oceanside and bayside of Monmouth County, plus along Delaware Bay communities of Cumberland and Salem counties, with about 2 to 3 feet of storm surge. "Minor" category flooding is possible up the Delaware River through Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, and Mercer counties too, with about 1 to 2 feet of extra water rising through the tidal basin.

A Coastal Flood Watch cautions of water inundation issues, including potential road closures and property damage issues, during both the morning and evening high tide cycles on Thursday. If this forecast holds, that watch will become a more serious, more urgent warning sometime on Wednesday.

High tide on Thursday is around 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the oceanfront. Back bays and other tidal waterways crest about 3 to 4 hours later.

6.) Rain: Total 1 to 2+ inches

I do not want to ignore or overly downplay the rain threat. But it is absolutely not my biggest concern from Thursday's storm.

Rainfall totals of 1 inch (north and west) to 2+ inches (coastal counties) will be enough to cause "big puddles" to form. Especially in low-lying or poor-drainage areas, that could lead to some travel problems.

However, given our recent stretch of dry weather, the ground and empty streambeds should happily soak up all that water falling from the sky. As long as rainfall does not dramatically overperform, I really think the wind will overshadow the rain threat for the duration here.

Severe thunderstorms — meaning embedded wind, hail, and/or tornadoes — are not expected to be a problem here. It's just rain in that regard.

7.) Snow (or NOT)

While nor'easters can and have brought massive snowfall to New Jersey historically, this one will be a very different story.

Temperatures during the storm will range from the upper 40s in North Jersey to the lower 60s in South Jersey. Well above freezing. So there is zero risk of anything wintry — snow, sleet, or freezing rain — developing and falling from the sky.

In fact, there is zero snow in the short-term and long-term forecast for New Jersey. Sorry, snow-lovers.

8.) Forecast Confidence

No forecast is complete without some measure of "conference" — how certain the forecaster is that the call will actually come true.

In this case, I have "pulled the trigger" on a serious upgrade in language here, as every single forecast model now shows a nasty solution for much of Thursday.

There are some variations in timing, as I mentioned above. And I have left a wide range in forecast rainfall, wind gusts, and coastal flooding potential on purpose, to account for some geographical variety and margin of error.

Could the storm wiggle a little bit in the final 48 hours, necessitating adjustments to the forecast? Sure.

Is there a scenario in which this storm completely escapes or disappears, and New Jersey gets nothing at all on Thursday? I don't think so.

Is there a possibility the forecast gets even worse, with stronger winds, heavier rain, or even the possibility of snow? Probably not, but we will be watching carefully, just in case.

9.) After the Storm: Friday & Beyond

Friday will be a much better, brighter weather day for New Jersey, as the main storm system departs in the out-to-sea direction.

However, there may still be a few showers leftover in the early morning hours. And one more piece of energy over the Great Lakes could deliver a rain shower or two later on Friday, in the late afternoon or evening time frame.

Friday will stay pretty windy, with top gusts around 40+ mph. With breaks of sun, temperatures will hit about 50 degrees.

The weekend proper will continue to calm down and dry out. Saturday looks mostly cloudy, dry, and breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday improves to the mid 50s with partly sunny skies.

The long-range forecast shows a relatively quiet, seasonable transition from November to December next week. There may be another shot of rain midweek, but there nothing looks particularly sinister or wintry with that storm system at this point.

Let it snow: 12 things to know about winter forecasting in NJ Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.