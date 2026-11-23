The Bottom Line

This weekend’s coastal storm turned out to be mostly a dud for New Jersey, as a last-minute 50-mile shift in the storm track kept steady rain just offshore. As that area of low pressure exits Monday, we will see clearing skies, a stiff breeze, and one more day of mild temperatures well into the 60s. However, colder air returns Monday night. So Tuesday will turn 15 to 20 degrees colder, with highs only in the 40s. Both Tuesday and Wednesday are looking dry, although chilly and blustery. The other big thing to watch this week is our next coastal storm, set to arrive on Thanksgiving Day. That timing stinks, as we are potentially looking at a very wet and windy holiday along with the threat for coastal flooding. The exact timing and storm track will be important for weather and travel impacts, which we will dial in further as the week goes on. For now, just get ready to bundle up this week. And then get ready for some inclement weather to kick off the holiday weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Weather Hazards

Wind gusts may approach 30 mph during the Monday-Tuesday cooldown. That is not damaging or dangerous, but it will add an extra bite to the refreshed chill in the air. We are definitely back to “bundle up” weather, especially in the early mornings and late evenings.

Thursday’s coastal storm does raise alarm bells for flash and river flooding, with 1 to 2-plus inches of rain in the forecast, along with gusty winds potentially reaching 40 to 50 mph and the possibility of several rounds of significant tidal flooding.

It is important to note there is zero chance of winter weather from this storm at this time. We will know more about the timing and severity of those impacts as the storm gets closer. Definitely one to watch, especially for anyone with travel plans on or around Thanksgiving Day.

Climatological Context

November 23 is the 327th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 52 to 55 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 35 to 37 degrees.

November is, on average, New Jersey’s fifth coolest, second driest, and sixth snowiest month of the year.

Monday

The big Thanksgiving holiday week is here, and New Jersey gets one more taste of unseasonable warmth before big changes arrive.

Temperatures are in the 50s Monday morning. That is warmer than our normal afternoon high temperatures for late November. many spots.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds and breezy conditions throughout the day, with highs soaring to about 65 to 70 degrees. This will be New Jersey’s 8th and final unseasonably warm day in a row.

There could be a stray sprinkle Monday afternoon or evening as an approaching cold front stirs things up. Otherwise, Monday stays dry.

Once that front moves through, you will notice the temperature change. Monday night brings clearing skies and colder air, with lows around 40 degrees.

Tuesday

By Tuesday, it will feel like someone flipped the weather switch.

High temperatures will only reach 45 to 50 degrees — a full 15 to 20 degrees colder than Monday.

Skies will be mostly sunny. But the wind will add a sharp chill to the air. Blustery conditions will keep jackets and coats firmly in play all day.

Still, there is no rain or snow to worry about — Tuesday is simply a cold, dry November day.

Wednesday

Wednesday stays chilly but quiet, which is good news for one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Expect sunshine through the morning before clouds increase by late afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40s.

It should remain dry.

By Wednesday night, attention will turn squarely toward the next coastal storm approaching New Jersey. But I do not expect any raindrops through daybreak Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving Day & Beyond

Thanksgiving Day's forecast is clearly New Jersey's biggest weather concern of the week.

A coastal storm is expected to slide past New Jersey, bringing periods of rain and wind. Some of that rain could become heavy. Some of those winds could be gusty.

By the numbers, the latest model guidance puts widespread rainfall totals in the 1 to 2+ inch neighborhood. That is enough to cause ponding, poor-drainage flooding, and potentially some river flooding.

Wind gusts may reach 40 to 50 mph too, which could cause travel difficulties and maybe scattered power outages.

Along the Jersey Shore, I am increasingly concerned that several rounds of tidal flooding may also become a travel issue, depending on the exact storm track and wind direction.

I do want to be crystal clear about one nor'easter impact though: There is no snow or ice impact at this time. It will simply be too warm, with highs ranging from about 50 degrees to the north and 60 degrees to the south during the day Thursday.

The timing of this thing stinks. But we might be able to salvage a piece of the morning, depending how the forecast evolves.

The bottom line: For travelers, parade-goers, turkey fryers, football fans and shoppers alike, Thanksgiving weather deserves close attention. We will put finer details on this forecast as it gets a little bit closer.

Behind the storm, the remainder of the holiday weekend should be quiet. Potentially breezy to windy and chilly, but quiet.

History of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Stacker curated a selection of photographs from the past century of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to help illustrate the history of the iconic event. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.