The Bottom Line

After thermometers soared as high as 72 degrees Thursday, we will enjoy a couple more pleasant, mild days before our next storm system arrives this weekend. Friday should be gorgeous — New Jersey's seventh nice, dry day in a row — with sunshine and temperatures soaring well into the 60s, at least. Clouds will roll in by Saturday, but our weather will be dry for the first half of the weekend. Sunday will turn wet eventually, with rain arriving in South Jersey by early afternoon and North Jersey by late afternoon. As things dry out early next week, colder air will return. That will lead to a cold and blustery Thanksgiving week. And there could be more rain and wind leading into Thanksgiving Day, as another coastal storm approaches.

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Weather Hazards

As a powerful coastal storm slides by New Jersey late Sunday, we will likely see 1 to 2-plus inches of rain fall over parts of the state, especially to the south and east. That is a lot of water, which could cause ponding on roadways, in addition to flooding of low-lying and poor-drainage areas. Winds could become gusty for a time, especially along the coast. And one or two rounds of coastal flooding, likely in the minor category, are possible too.

Additional coastal storms are lining up in model guidance to affect New Jersey next Wednesday-Thursday and Saturday-Sunday. While there is a lot of uncertainty, each could produce additional tidal flooding, pockets of heavy rain, and possibly limited wintry weather. We will see how things develop after the weekend — I generally like to focus on one storm at a time.

Climatological Context

November 20 is the 324th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 52 to 56 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 35 to 38 degrees.

November is, on average, New Jersey's fifth coolest, second driest, and sixth snowiest month of the year.

Friday

It's been an outstanding week of weather, peaking on Thursday with temperatures as warm as 72 degrees in New Jersey. Friday gives us one more shot to soak up some October-ish and even September-ish warmth.

First of all, Friday morning is not as cold as the rest of this week. Temperatures are mainly in the 30s and 40s, about 10 degrees warmer than Thursday morning. Still chilly and still jacket-worthy, of course. But a few clouds and Thursday's mild air kept thermometers from really bottoming out overnight.

Expect mostly sunny skies Friday with high temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees. That is a solid 10 to 15 degrees above normal for late November.

Yet again, no weather issues here. Enjoy sunshine, light winds, and relative warmth will make this another fantastic November afternoon. Soak it in while it lasts.

Friday night brings increasing clouds (especially after Midnight) and lows in the lower 40s. That is cool, but not "freezing" cold.

Saturday

The weekend starts just fine. It's the end that will be problematic and ... wet.

Saturday will become mostly cloudy as our next coastal storm draws closer. However, despite the added white and grey overhead, the day will stay completely dry.

High temperatures will reach 60 to 65 degrees, still well above normal and perfectly comfortable for late November.

So if you have errands, outdoor plans, Thanksgiving prep, yard work, holiday decorating, or anything else that would benefit from dry weather, Saturday is a good day to get it done.

Sunday

After 8+ days of nice weather, Sunday is the day when the forecast finally goes downhill.

You have a chance of salvaging the morning, as conditions start cloudy but probably dry. High temperatures Sunday will still reach the lower 60s before stormy weather arrives.

Rain will begin spreading into the southern half of New Jersey by early afternoon.

From there, the rain shield will work steadily northward. Central Jersey should get wet through mid afternoon, with rain reaching North Jersey (pretty much statewide) by late afternoon.

As dinnertime passes, the rain really ramping up. Steady to heavy rain is expected through Sunday evening through Sunday night.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2-plus inches are possible. Southern and eastern New Jersey currently look especially favored for the heaviest totals.

That is enough water to cause big puddles, reduced visibility, poor drainage flooding, and problems in particularly vulnerable low-lying areas.

Winds may become gusty too, particularly near the coast.

The coastal flooding threat actually looks OK. The onshore wind should be somewhat limited in both strength and duration. So I think we're "only" looking at one or two rounds of minor tidal flooding, at the most — rather than anything more significant and impactful.

Monday & Beyond

Rain showers should pull away early Monday morning as the coastal storm departs. Then sunshine returns.

Monday will be breezy, but still on the mild side. High temperatures should reach into the lower 60s one more time.

Colder air will be waiting in the wings behind this storm, setting up a much more November-ish — perhaps even December-ish — feel as Thanksgiving week unfolds.

And unfortunately, the atmosphere will likely remain quite active.

Another coastal storm is showing up in forecast guidance around Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. That presents a 50/50 chance of rain and wind, and almost a sure bet of coastal flooding.

Beyond that, yet another potential system appears around the following weekend. There could be a wintry component to that one, along with some wet and windy weather and coastal concerns too.

Both storm system next week could present concerns for travel, and also for outdoor holiday festivities like parades, tree lightings, etc.

I am not going to talk in detail about next week yet, until the weekend storm is complete. But don't worry — we'll be all over the changing weather next week so you can plan your holiday week accordingly.

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Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.