The Bottom Line

More gorgeous November weather is on the way, with sunshine and dry weather dominating through the end of the week. Temperatures will be on the rise too, reaching the upper 50s Tuesday and then the 60s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. That is approaching 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We may see morning fog and occasional clouds, but otherwise winds stay light with no weather problems. Our next storm system and chance of rain is forecast to arrive sometime Sunday.

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Weather Hazards

Nothing to report in the short-range forecast, although our next storm system this weekend could produce some heavy rain and other nastiness. That is beyond the five-day forecast at this time, so just something to monitor for now.

Climatological Context

November 17 is the 321st day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 54 to 57 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 36 to 39 degrees.

November is, on average, New Jersey’s fifth coolest, second driest, and sixth snowiest month of the year.

Tuesday

Grab the jacket for Tuesday morning. Grab the sunglasses for Tuesday afternoon.

It is another pretty cold and frosty start to the day. Inland areas are in the 20s and 30s, while urban and coastal areas are generally in the 30s and 40s. Like it or not, these are typical November morning temperatures.

Once the sun gets going, Tuesday will turn into another gorgeous day.

Expect sunny skies, dry air, a light northwesterly breeze, and highs between 55 and 60 degrees. That puts temperatures right around or just above normal.

I love fall days like this. Crisp air. Bright blue sky. No rain. Chef’s kiss.

Tuesday night turns clear and chilly again, with lows in the middle 30s. Another round of frost is possible across the colder interior of the state.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be the next step of our delightful warming trend.

Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures between 60 and 65 degrees. That puts much of New Jersey a good 5 to 10 degrees above normal. It will be a pleasant October-ish day.

After several recent stretches of quiet weather that still came with some underlying concern — rough surf, coastal flooding, wind, or a looming storm — this one is refreshingly uncomplicated.

Thursday

The mild weather continues Thursday. Even though a weak cold front will ride through our atmosphere at night, it will have little to no impact on our weather and temperatures.

Most of Thursday will remain bright and sunny. High temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 60s. Again nice and comfortable, and above normal for mid-November.

Some clouds will build Thursday night, but there is no real rain chance to report.

Friday & Beyond

Friday goes in the opposite direction, as morning clouds will quickly give way to sunshine. High temperatures will once again reach the 60s — as I said, that front will not affect temperatures much (if at all).

That means the entire workweek will have passed without a drop of rain and with temperatures gradually climbing from seasonable to noticeably mild. We will see some changes this weekend though.

Saturday will be fine. Clouds will increase, but high temperatures are forecast to still reach 60-ish degrees.

Long-range models show two possibilities for Sunday. One is a quick hit of rain late-day. The other is a super soaker storm with multiple inches of rain. Because it is just outside of the 5 Day Forecast period, I am not going to put much stock in model guidance or stress too much about it right now. We will just keep enjoying the quiet weather and keep watch for this next trouble spot. (Along with a potential return to more active, unsettled weather through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend too.)

BEEP BEEP BEEP: These are the 13 types of Wireless Emergency Alerts auto-pushed to your phone The Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system allows government officials to immediately and automatically push messages to all cell phones and mobile devices within a specific geographical area. There are a total of 13 types of messages that can currently be sent as a Wireless Emergency Alert. Nine of them are weather-related warnings, including one that is brand new as of August 2021. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.