The Bottom Line

Thursday will be another gorgeous, sunny, calm, dry, mild day across New Jersey. With high temperatures well into the 60s, this will feel more like a typical mid-October — or late April — day than mid-to-late November. The happy vibes and pleasant weather will continue through Friday, rivaling Thursday as the warmest two days of this stretch. Clouds will increase Saturday, but we will start the weekend completely dry. Then our attention will turn to a developing coastal storm system that will start pushing rain into New Jersey Sunday afternoon. So by dinnertime Sunday, we will start getting wet again. And we could really get soaked from Sunday night through early Monday, with multiple inches of rainfall possible. Once that storm passes, cold air returns and temperatures swing below normal as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

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Weather Hazards

It is about time to start ringing alarm bells for the Sunday afternoon through Monday midday time period, with heavy rain becoming increasingly likely for part of New Jersey. There are still question marks about the storm’s exact track and rainfall potential, but a solid 1 to 3+ inches looks likely for at least the Jersey Shore — and possibly statewide.

That is a lot of water, and more than enough to cause flooding of poor-drainage and low-lying areas.

To be clear, though, no winter weather or severe weather threats — damaging wind, hail, or tornadoes — exist for New Jersey at this time. The primary concern is heavy rain.

Coastal flooding may also become an issue before, during, and after this powerful storm passes by.

Climatological Context

November 19 is the 323rd day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 53 to 56 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 35 to 38 degrees.

November is, on average, New Jersey’s fifth coolest, second driest, and sixth snowiest month of the year.

Thursday

This week’s beautiful weather just keeps rolling right along.

Thursday morning is cold, clear, and calm, just like every other morning this week. Temperatures range from the 20s in northwestern New Jersey to 30s through much of the interior and 40s along the coast.

Then comes a pretty impressive warmup — Thursday afternoon will be upwards of 40 degrees warmer than the morning.

Expect abundant sunshine, dry air, light winds, and highs in the mid 60s. That is a solid 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

In other words, Thursday will feel much more like mid-October or late April than the week before Thanksgiving.

Some spots may even flirt with 70 degrees. (That would tie Thursday's record high at Atlantic City International Airport, set on this date back in 1953.)

Thursday night will introduce a bank of scattered clouds overhead. That blanket, combined with the mild daytime air, should keep temperatures from tanking quite as far as recent nights. I expect lows to settle around 40 degrees this time around.

Friday

Friday may rival Thursday as the warmest day of this entire stretch.

After any lingering clouds clear out, sunshine should once again dominate. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s or so. Once again, unusually warm for mid-November.

Dry weather and calm winds will make for a lovely end to the workweek.

Saturday

Saturday still looks good.

Clouds will gradually increase from south to north, as an approaching coastal storm organizes and creeps toward New Jersey.

However, Saturday stays completely dry.

High temperatures should reach the lower 60s, still running above normal and still comfortable for whatever outdoor activities you have planned.

Sunday & Beyond

Sunday is all about weather changes.

There is one interesting new wrinkle regarding our coastal storm (nor'easter). If it starts to "feed" off the warm ocean water, it could take on characteristics of a tropical storm. And, if it becomes strong enough and windy enough, it could even become our 11th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which officially runs through the end of the month. The next name on the list is Kyle. (The National Hurricane Center currently posts a 60 percent chance of that happening within the next 48 hours.)

Now, that "tropical" factor does not change the forecast at all. I think we are only looking at the potential for heavy rain and coastal flooding here. No damaging wind, no severe thunderstorms, and certainly no winter weather. Let's not get too dramatic.

Sunday will begin cloudy but dry, from the morning through midday.

Rain showers may start pushing into South Jersey by early afternoon, slowly spreading northward.

By late afternoon or around dinnertime, statewide rain will become increasingly likely.

Then Sunday night into early Monday could get very wet. That is when we could see bands of heavy rain and the highest chance of flooding.

There are still some question marks regarding the exact track of the storm, which would have an impact on ultimate rainfall totals here in New Jersey. In the wettest scenario, statewide rainfall would be in the 2 to 3+ inch range. In the driest scenario, northern and western portions of the state would see little to no rain, while the coast would still likely pick up 1+ inch of rainfall.

That would be enough to cause ponding on roads and poor drainage flooding.

The coastal flooding situation bears watching too. Again this will be highly dependent on the storm's exact track, along with wind direction and speed.

Once our weather clears out, by midday Monday, colder air will return to New Jersey. Say goodbye to highs in the 60s — Tuesday and Wednesday will only reach the 40s, as the pendulum swings to below-normal temperatures.

Forecast models have been on-and-off about one more storm system affecting NJ in the Wednesday-Thursday time frame next week. Of course, Thursday is Thanksgiving, making that a potentially high impact storm, no matter what type of weather it brings. I think that forecast is very low confidence right now — let's focus on the weekend storm first, and sort out those details later.

Top 10 Thanksgiving Movies Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.