Coastal storm impacts for NJ: Rain, minor flooding, cooldown, a few snowflakes

The Bottom Line

While New Jersey will squeeze out one more nice day Wednesday, this will be the last truly pleasant day we see for a while as rain and cold are in the forecast. A coastal storm arrives Thursday with periods of wet weather. There could be some steady to heavy rain at times, and even some rumbles of thunder. However, the day should not be a total washout. On Friday, temperatures will turn sharply colder, with highs only in the 40s. As the chance for lingering showers continues, it might be cold enough to allow some wet snowflakes to mix in across North Jersey, but no accumulations or travel issues are expected. We will dry out and clear out this weekend, but temperatures will stay unseasonably cold through at least early next week.

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Weather Hazards

I’m still not ringing formal alarm bells for our impending coastal storm Thursday into Friday. However, we could see some pockets of heavier rain, leading to over an inch of total rainfall, especially around North Jersey. That is enough to lead to localized ponding issues on area roadways and periods of low visibility. Rumbles of thunder are possible too.

One or two rounds of minor coastal flooding are possible too. Tidal guidance really does not look all that ominous, since the period of onshore easterly winds will be brief and relatively light.

Snow accumulation is not expected in New Jersey from this storm.

Climatological Context

November 11 is the 315th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 56 to 59 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 37 to 40 degrees.

November is, on average, New Jersey’s fifth coolest, second driest, and sixth snowiest month of the year.

Wednesday

Here we go. We will squeeze out one more really nice mid-November day, before we have to talk about clouds, rain, and much colder temperatures rolling in.

Wednesday morning is starting out chilly, as expected. Grab the jacket, with most of the state waking up to temperatures in the 40s.

Highs will once again reach about 60 to 65 degrees Wednesday afternoon, practically a copy-and-paste of Tuesday. Still a bit above normal for this time of year, and quite pleasant.

Early sunshine will give way to gradually increasing clouds through the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the state. Winds will stay light, and our weather will stay completely dry.

Overall, this is about as good as it gets for Veterans Day. For anyone attending an outdoor ceremony, observance, parade, or celebration, the weather will cooperate beautifully.

Wednesday is probably the last day I would truly call “pleasant” in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

Wednesday night will turn mostly cloudy, with lows falling to around 50 degrees. An isolated shower may sneak in to northern or western New Jersey toward daybreak as our approaching storm starts to make its presence known.

Thursday

Get the umbrella ready.

A coastal storm will move into New Jersey Thursday, beginning a roughly 36-hour stretch of unsettled, inclement weather. But I don't think the day will be a total washout, with some breaks between wetter periods.

So I will call it occasional rain, with several pushes of rain throughout the day Thursday. There could be some pockets of steady to heavy stuff along the way. And, new to the forecast, maybe even some rumbles of thunder around the state. Unusual but not unheard of, for November.

Rainfall totals will vary across the state. South Jersey may only pick up a few tenths of an inch, while parts of North Jersey could exceed an inch by the time the storm wraps up.

High temperatures on Thursday will still reach around 60 degrees. Nothing wintry — yet.

There is a threat for minor coastal flooding on Thursday too. Vulnerable Shore communities could see a few inches of water inundation. But the onshore wind component does not appear strong or persistent enough for more significant problems.

So Thursday is an inclement weather day. Wet, yes. Dangerous or destructive, no.

Friday

On Friday, we will be on the backside of that coastal low. So not only will the chance for showers remain, but we will see colder air move in too.

I have to keep rain showers in the forecast through about Friday afternoon. (The biggest push here looks to be in the morning.) It will be scattered, hit-or-miss / on-or-miss type stuff. And generally lighter than Thursday.

Meanwhile, temperatures will struggle.

Highs will only reach the upper 40s, marking a dramatic change from Wednesday’s 60s. Add in a breeze, clouds, and occasional rain, and Friday is going to feel pretty raw.

As colder air wraps around the backside of the storm, some wet snowflakes may mix in across North Jersey, especially in the higher elevations. But they will be very limited — no accumulations or travel impacts are expected.

These snowflakes are only significant because they could be New Jersey’s first snowflakes of the season.

But this is not a "snowstorm" or "winter storm". The vast majority of New Jersey will see only rain, rain, rain from this thing, from start to finish.

The Weekend & Beyond

I have taken rain chances out of Saturday's forecast, as that storm system will be rapidly moving out-to-sea and losing its grip on New Jersey.

Clouds will be slow to clear. And temperatures will stay pretty cold. I am seeing morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs only in the mid 40s. That is a taste of real December-ish weather!

Sunday looks better, with sunshine and highs near 50 degrees.

Early next week stays chilly. The GFS model favors another storm system arriving Tuesday, while the European model shows a miss far to the south. We will wait and see how that plays out. There are no other rain or snow makers on the horizon for the Garden State at this time.

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.