Sunny, dry, tame weather returns to New Jersey this week, all week

The Bottom Line

A new week begins, and all is quiet. Once again, an area of blocking high pressure is keeping about the eastern third of the United States clear and dry Monday, so New Jersey’s weather stays bright and problem-free. Having said that, temperatures will still be on the cool side of normal for another day, with 30s Monday morning and only lower 50s by the afternoon. Frosty, chilly mornings will be a persistent thread through this forecast, despite sunny, warming afternoons. Tuesday will bring seasonable middle 50s, Wednesday will push toward 60 degrees, and both Thursday and Friday should be in the 60s. There’s no rain — or snow — in sight until next week, at the earliest. Good stuff all around.

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Weather Hazards

None. Tame weather expected all week.

Climatological Context

November 16 is the 320th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 54 to 57 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 36 to 39 degrees.

November is, on average, New Jersey’s fifth coolest, second driest, and sixth snowiest month of the year.

Monday

Last week? Hail, tornadoes, flooding, the first snow of the year, and sharp temperature swings. Crazy times.

This week? A wonderfully boring weather forecast.

A large blocking area of high pressure is parked over the eastern United States, keeping New Jersey clear, dry, and quiet.

It is definitely chilly early Monday — one of the coldest mornings of the season so far. Parts of inland New Jersey, throughout the Pine Barrens, have dipped into the 20s. Most of the state is in the 30s. And the coast is starting the day in the 40s.

So yes, grab a jacket. And you might need to defrost your windshield. (I did!)

Expect mostly sunny skies throughout Monday with dry weather, a light breeze, and high temperatures in the lower 50s. That is a bit below normal, so the air will retain a slight December-ish flavor.

Monday night turns clear and chilly again, with lows in the middle 30s. Inland areas will once again land in frost-freeze territory, which is perfectly typical for mid-November.

Tuesday

Watch the warmup, as sunshine continues Tuesday.

High temperatures will climb into the middle 50s, putting New Jersey much closer to seasonal norms.

Morning and evening temperatures will still be chilly enough to require a jacket, but the afternoon should feel pretty comfortable in the sunshine.

There is no rain to worry about. No snow. No problematic wind.

Just a textbook November day.

Wednesday

Wednesday brings another sunny day and another small step upward on the thermometer.

High temperatures should reach about 60 degrees.

Once again, skies will stay bright and the weather stays completely dry.

Thursday & Beyond

A weak cold front will come into play late in the workweek. But all that is going to do is add a few clouds to the sky and prevent temperatures from warming further — not really knock us back in the "chilly zone".

On Thursday, expect sunshine for most of the day, before late-arriving clouds. Highs will push into the lower 60s.

And then Friday goes in the other direction, clouds to sun, with highs again in the lower 60s.

New Jersey should remain rain-free through at least Saturday. After that, forecast confidence drops.

One long-range model, the GFS, hints at a solid rain chance on Sunday. It is not a "slam dunk," but this would be our next opportunity for some wet, inclement weather.

Additionally, model guidance in general has been hinting at a storm system pushing in around next Wednesday to Thursday. Yes, that Thursday is Thanksgiving Day.

That is still 10 days away — far enough away that there is absolutely no reason to panic over holiday travel plans yet. There is plenty of time for the timing and details to develop and shift. Just something to watch for now.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.