Here in New Jersey, we love the vivid blooms and warm breezes of spring, the sun and sand of summer, and the foliage and crisp air of fall. But there is another season that demands a considerable amount of our energy and attention: Winter.

Believe it or not, New Jersey's snow season has already started. Since detailed recordkeeping began in 1895, measurable snow has been recorded in the Garden State in 8 of the 12 months of the year, from October to May. So get the snow shovels, road salt, sleds, and coats ready — another Jersey winter is just around the corner.

Every winter season brings a mix of childlike wonder and adultlike anxiety as winter storms enter the forecast. Of course, every year brings New Jersey a slightly different of "winter" weather, ranging from cold to mild, from snowy to rainy to dry.

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Last Year / Recent Years

The memory of last winter is still very fresh in our mind. Two monster storms in January and February. And a long, long stretch of subfreezing temperatures between them, keeping New Jersey under a sheet of ice for about three weeks straight. When I compile my list of top weather stories of 2026 next month, all those events will definitely rank high.

According to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist at Rutgers University, the winter of 2025-26 brought a total of 11 two-inch snow events to New Jersey.

The first occurred in early December, as up to 4 inches of accumulation fell in North Jersey on 12/2. That was the first of six snow events in December 2025 — a month I will remember as having me work on both Christmas and New Year's for the first time in my tenure at Townsquare Media.

A year prior, the first two-inch snowfall of the 2024-25 season occurred the week before Thanksgiving from November 21-22. The 2023-24 snow season kicked off on December 11. New Jersey's first accumulating snow event of the 2022-23 season was also on December 11. In 2021-22, up to two inches of fresh snow fell on Christmas Eve (December 24) in North Jersey to mark the first of the year. And going farther back, wintry weather struck early in 2020-21 with a rare pre-Halloween October 30 snow.

A chart showing the first 2+ inch snow event recorded in New Jersey for each winter season from 2002-03 through 2025-26, according to the NJ State Climate Office. (Graph compiled by Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) A chart showing the first 2+ inch snow event recorded in New Jersey for each winter season from 2002-03 through 2025-26, according to the NJ State Climate Office. (Graph compiled by Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

This is Not a "Forecast"

To be clear, the purpose of this article is not to present a short-term, plan-your-week kind of weather forecast. (Although there is a chance for snow looming at the end of this week — keep an eye on my weather blog for the latest updates.)

Instead, this is my annual deep dive into our state's snow climatology — some facts, statistics, and historical context from New Jersey's snowfall record and from recent big storms. This gives us a reasonably clear picture of what to expect, so you can plan your winter season accordingly.

Spoiler alert: The "answer" to the headline of this article, of when to expect the first substantial snow of the season? On average, for most of the state, New Jersey's first real snowfall usually occurs around December. Appropriately enough, right around the actual Winter Solstice. (Keep reading for more.)

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

LOOK: Biggest snowfalls recorded in New Jersey history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New Jersey using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.