The science behind New Jersey’s extra colorful, brilliant fall foliage this year

Is it just me, or has New Jersey's fall foliage been absolutely spectacular this year?

The reds have been redder. The oranges have been orangier. And the yellows ... positively glowing! From the mountaintops of North Jersey to the middle of the Pine Barrens, Mother Nature has treated us to a dazzling display of autumn colors this year.

This tree was on fire on Halloween in Union County, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) This tree was on fire on Halloween in Union County, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Even more remarkably, the vibrant colors have stuck around longer than usual. We're getting an extended show of foliage, with trees now at or past foliage across the state.

Fall is one of my favorite times of year, both personally and from a meteorological perspective. That crisp chill in the air. The excitement of school and football and Halloween. And the dramatic transformation of the landscape, as we transition from summer to winter.

Of course, this happens every year. But some autumns are decidedly more vibrant and colorful than others. And 2026 was definitely a winner.

What made this year so spectacular for fall foliage in New Jersey? As you might guess, the weather played a major role.

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Autumn 101: Why do trees change?

Let's start with a quick refresher from elementary school science class.

Remember photosynthesis? That's the process by which plants (including trees) use sunlight to produce the energy they need to live and grow.

The key ingredient is chlorophyll, the green pigment that absorbs that sunlight and gives leaves their familiar summertime color.

As autumn approaches, days get shorter and temperatures get cold. And trees recognize that winter is coming. They slow down photosynthesis, stop producing as much chlorophyll, and begin shutting down their leaves for the season.

The green color fades away, and vibrant yellows and oranges shine through instead.

Eventually, deciduous trees shed their leaves, to conserve water and energy during the cold winter months.

The bottom line: The calendar (shorter days) drives the seasonal process, while weather helps determine how colorful and long-lasting the show will be. And this year, New Jersey enjoyed a particularly favorable combination of weather conditions.

Wantage NJ and Lake Neepaulin on a sunny autumn day. (Getty Images) Wantage NJ and Lake Neepaulin on a sunny autumn day with fall foliage aerial

Reason #1: A Soggy Summer

As you may recall, following a year-long drought, July, August, and September turned wet across New Jersey. Very wet.

Above-normal rainfall was welcome news for trees that had been dealing with long-term moisture deficits.

Healthy, well-hydrated trees are "happy" trees. And are better equipped to maintain their leaves through the growing season and complete the normal chemical change cycle associated with fall.

(On the other hand, drought-stressed trees may drop their leaves prematurely or simply turn brown without ever producing those brilliant autumn colors.)

Fall foliage at Dallabach Lakes in East Brunswick, New Jersey.. Getty Images/iStockphoto Fall Colors

Reason #2: Sunny Days, Chilly Nights

First of all, bright blue skies really make those vivid autumn colors pop.

Furthermore, the ideal recipe for brilliant fall foliage includes stretches of dry weather, plenty of sunshine during the day, followed by cool — but above freezing — temperatures at night.

And that is exactly what New Jersey saw this September and October.

The reason has to do with the production and movement of sugars, and the production of anthocyanins. This can lead to more reds, purples, maroons, and crimsons in the trees – in addition to the yellows, oranges, and browns we discussed earlier.

Chemistry in action!

Fall colors started popping in late September and early October across most of New Jersey. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Fall colors started popping in late September and early October across most of New Jersey. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Reason #3: No Big Storms, No Big Wind

Producing beautiful fall colors is only half the battle. Keeping those colorful leaves attached to the trees is another story.

I always say that fall can be an especially volatile, turbulent, stormy time of year. It is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. And the transition from summer to winter is rarely a smooth one.

A single powerful storm can bring peak foliage season to an abrupt and disappointing end.

But this year was relatively tame.

There were a couple of notable storms, including a nor'easter in late September that drove an extended period of winter and coastal flooding. And the remnants of Hurricane Isaias over Columbus Day Weekend that delivered some rain and wind.

Some leaves were shed as a result, but New Jersey largely avoided frequent, widespread leaf-stripping storm events during much of the peak foliage season.

The end result: A fall foliage season that has felt especially long, with gorgeous colors lingering across New Jersey well into November for a change.

2025's fall foliage season came to an end by mid-October, as a strong storm brought down a massive load of leaves. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) 2025's fall foliage season came to an end by mid-October, as a strong storm brought down a massive load of leaves. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

All Good Things...

Happy trees, favorable weather, and few storms during the peak of the season. A near-perfect recipe for a spectacular New Jersey autumn.

Of course, the leaves have started to fall, the trees are already bare in many spots, and those vibrant autumn landscapes are fading into the familiar browns and grays of late fall.

A November-ish looking tree on a chilly November-ish morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) A November-ish looking tree on a chilly November-ish morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

And then ... winter.

In fact, this is a friendly reminder that the Winter Solstice — the first day of Winter is Monday, December 21st. Exactly six weeks away.

Fall in the Pine Barrens: Ong’s Hat, Batona Trail and lakes Fall foliage in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, from White Dotte in Southampton to Pemberton Lake, Ong’s Hat, the Batona Trail and Lebanon Lake off Route 70. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.

Scudder Falls Bridge walkway photos: Ewing NJ to PA fall walk A fall walk across the Delaware River on the Scudder Falls Bridge walkway, from Lower Makefield, Pennsylvania, to Ewing and back. See the 1799 House, the view upriver from the middle of the bridge, and the D&R Canal towpath, all photographed on a sunny October afternoon with no filters. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson