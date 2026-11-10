NJ’s next storm system will be wet not wintry, turning much colder by week’s end

The Bottom Line

Compared to Monday, Tuesday will be drier, sunnier, a bit calmer, and slightly warmer — it is hard to find fault in a November day like this. It will still be breezy, with top gusts around 20 mph. Early scattered clouds should give way to plenty of sunshine, as we enjoy a completely dry day this time around. High temperatures should reach into the 60s statewide, which is firmly above normal for mid-November. Wednesday is Veterans Day, and the weather will cooperate nicely, transitioning from sun to clouds with highs once again in the 60s. Our next weathermaker will be a coastal storm sliding into New Jersey on Thursday. The exact timing and rainfall intensity are still a bit up in the air, but it looks like everyone will get wet eventually Thursday. Wet, not wintry — it is not going to be cold enough for widespread snow. Some wet snowflakes are possible on the backside of the storm Friday, especially in northwestern New Jersey. As showers continue and clouds linger into Friday and Saturday morning, it is going to turn much colder. High temperatures will only be in the 40s heading into the weekend.

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Weather Hazards

A coastal storm set to arrive Thursday still poses little to no threat of winter weather for New Jersey. Although the first wet snowflakes of the season are possible to the northwest, no real accumulation or travel issues are expected.

There is a better chance for pockets of heavy rain leading to multi-inch rainfall late Thursday, which is highly dependent on the track and strength of the storm.

We will also have to watch for a round or two of coastal flooding, which will depend on the wind speed and direction as the storm approaches. Right now, I would put tide crests in the “minor” category at worst, but it is worth watching.

Climatological Context

November 10 is the 314th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 57 to 59 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 38 to 41 degrees.

November is, on average, New Jersey’s fifth coolest, second driest, and sixth snowiest month of the year.

Tuesday

Compared to Monday, Tuesday will be an upgrade — I think it is fair to call it a nice November day, as it will be drier and sunnier, along with a little calmer and slightly warmer.

To start, Tuesday morning is seasonably chilly, with 40s across most of New Jersey. It is a pretty cloudy morning, with a bank of clouds streaming through. But this time around, nothing will fall from those clouds as we enjoy a completely dry day. Plus, sunshine should win out by midday through the afternoon.

High temperatures will reach 60 to 65 degrees, running about 5 to 10 degrees above normal. That will probably make Tuesday the warmest day of the week.

The stiff breeze will be back too, with top gusts around 20 mph. Not as strong and blustery as Monday. Whether or not you need a jacket or sweater through the afternoon will be a delicate balance between the breeze, sunshine, and relatively mild temperatures.

Tuesday night will stay quiet. Expect clear skies and chilly temperatures, bottoming out in the lower 40s on average across the state.

Wednesday

Wednesday is Veterans Day, and the weather will cooperate nicely for whatever ceremonies, observances, or outdoor plans may be on your schedule.

Expect morning sunshine before clouds gradually increase through the afternoon. High temperatures will once again reach for the lower 60s.

Just one more pleasant November day. Soak it in while it lasts.

Thursday

Our weather will turn downhill on Thursday, as a coastal storm system arrives in New Jersey. As we have discussed, this is going to be almost exclusively a rainmaker for New Jersey. And primarily not a very impressive one.

I want to note that there are a few scenarios on the table for this late-week storm. The worst-case does involve a period of steady to heavy rain, resulting in multi-inch rainfall and some ponding and flooding issues late-day Thursday. So that's something to watch.

Coastal flooding will also be a concern, depending on the exact wind direction and speed.

But you know what's not included in the worst-case scenario? Substantial snow and ice. Wet snowflakes are possible in higher elevation areas, but they will be very limited. (More on that in a moment.)

The timeline for first raindrops is still a little fuzzy, so for now I will just say there is an increasing chance of rain showers on Thursday. Everyone in New Jersey will get wet eventually. Because of the thickening clouds and wet weather, high temperatures will only reach the mid 50s.

Friday & Beyond

On the backside of the coastal storm (nor'easter), spotty showers will likely linger into Friday and possibly Saturday morning.

In addition, temperatures will drop as colder air filters in. This will present the opportunity for a transition to light snow in northwestern New Jersey. But again, given the dubious air temperatures and warm ground, I am not concerned about accumulations or travel issues.

High temperatures on Friday will only reach the upper 40s. Paired with occasional showers, abundant cloud cover, and breezy conditions, that is going to be a chilly end to the workweek.

Saturday won't clear much, and highs will again get stuck in the 40s. We might hit 50 on Sunday. A December-ish weekend, balancing out the mild days from earlier in the week that were almost 20 degrees warmer.

Beyond the 5 Day Forecast, the colder weather pattern will stick around through at least early next week. However, I do not see any big storms in our future.

The bottom line for the nor'easter, contrary to all the "social media-rologists" hyping it up: We have a "wintry feel" on the way. But this is absolutely not a winter storm.

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.