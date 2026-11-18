The Bottom Line

We still have four or five more days of really nice weather ahead, with high pressure in firm control of New Jersey’s atmosphere. Our warming trend continues Wednesday — despite another chilly, frosty start, high temperatures will push into the 60s in the afternoon. That is almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. These mild days feel especially nice given the abundant sunshine and lack of significant wind. We could see a few clouds between Thursday and Friday, but afternoon temperatures will still be in the 60s. Clouds will really thicken up this weekend, ahead of our next storm system. That will be a coastal storm, now set to arrive in New Jersey late Sunday. There are still a couple track scenarios on the table, but rain seems to be a good bet for Sunday night into Monday. Heavy rain is a possibility. That batch of inclement weather will be followed by a marked cooldown into the Thanksgiving holiday.

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Weather Hazards

No inclement or dangerous weather is expected through the end of the week. A coastal storm system will arrive Sunday with rain for at least part of New Jersey, which could be heavy for a time through Monday. We will have to watch for both flash flooding and coastal flooding concerns as that gets a bit closer.

Climatological Context

November 18 is the 322nd day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 54 to 56 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 36 to 38 degrees.

November is, on average, New Jersey’s fifth coolest, second driest, and sixth snowiest month of the year.

Wednesday

Another cold morning. Another gorgeous afternoon.

Once again, there is a familiar stripe of freezing cold temperatures Wednesday morning extending from the hills of northwestern New Jersey through the Pine Barrens. Most of New Jersey is waking up to 30s, with 40s around the urban and coastal edges of the state.

As crystal clear skies and golden sunshine wins out once again, temperatures will start to jump upward. Along with dry weather and very light winds, it will be another gorgeous day.

By the way, I think that lack of wind really matters. There is such a huge difference between "60 degrees and breezy" versus "60 degrees and calm." Wednesday falls into the second category, making the afternoon feel especially comfortable.

Look for high temperatures between 60 and 65 degrees. That is almost 10 degrees above normal for mid-November. A little taste of October-ish air.

Wednesday night brings the same story we have seen over and over lately: clear skies, calm winds, dry air, and chilly temperatures. Lows will average middle to upper 30s, with another frost probably for inland NJ.

Thursday

Thursday keeps the beautiful stretch rolling.

Expect more sunshine and highs in the middle 60s. That is firmly on the mild side for this point in November.

A few clouds may creep in Thursday night, but there are still no weather problems to worry about like rain or wind.

Friday

Clouds will stick around through Friday morning, and then quickly give way to sunshine.

High temperatures again reach the middle 60s, keeping New Jersey close to 10 degrees above normal.

That means Friday should feel every bit as nice as the preceding few days, even with the calendar marching steadily into late November and toward Thanksgiving.

The Weekend & Beyond

Changes are coming this weekend. But overall, Saturday still looks good.

Clouds will increase, but the day should remain dry and mild, with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday is when the pattern begins to change.

Clouds will thicken considerably as a coastal storm approaches from the south. But the timing of our eventual rain now looks likely to hold off until later on — let's say late afternoon or evening — which means most of the weekend should be salvaged.

Sunday night into Monday looks wet.

There are still multiple storm-track possibilities on the table, so it is too early to pin down exact rainfall totals. The wettest scenario shows about 2 inches of rain for parts of New Jersey.

That would be enough to raise concerns for poor drainage flooding. We may have to watch for a round or two of tidal flooding along the Jersey Shore too.

But again, this is still just rain. I see no reason to hype up any snow or severe weather. No reason for the internet to catch fire with dramatic storm maps and hyperbole.

Looking longer range, behind the storm, colder air should pour into New Jersey just in time for Thanksgiving. And then we will probably see a couple more rounds of rain over the holiday weekend — but it's way too early to nail down a timeline just yet.

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Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.