The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, there is no escaping this storm and no mincing words here: Thursday is going to be a nasty, potentially hazardous weather day across New Jersey. Especially for southern and coastal areas, where the effects of this nor'easter will be felt the hardest. Wind remains the primary concern, along with a significant coastal flooding threat. Multiple inch rainfall is possible too. These impacts will combine to cause travel nightmares, power outages, and property damage on a holiday when we really do not need such headaches. The worst part of the storm will be during the daytime hours, then we can be thankful it will depart and conditions will improve Thursday night. While Friday will remain unsettled with residual showers, wind, and an extra-high tide, the rest of the holiday weekend should be fine.

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What Has Changed?

—The wind is still the biggest deal with this storm system, causing power outages, downed trees, and driving difficulties.

—Coastal flooding threat peaks with the morning high tide cycle. Tidal guidance shows crests very close to record levels along the southern coast (Atlantic & Cape May counties) putting it on par with Sandy (October 2012) and the Blizzard of 2016 (January 2016). Note: I don't like to make storm comparisons, but I think it is relevant given the potential for this to be a historic storm. Keep in mind, the *really* bad flooding from Sandy occurred farther north along NJ's coast and occurred over a much longer duration.

—One change to the forecast: An increase in the coastal flooding potential during Thursday evening's high tide. Now firmly in the moderate category, as on-shore winds keep pushing ocean water toward the coast all day.

—Another update: A slightly later shift in the "brunt" of the storm's impacts. It may not be until 7 or 8 o'clock until we see substantial improvements statewide.

—The axis of heaviest rain has shifted a little bit too. But clearly southern and coastal New Jersey will be most soaked by this nor'easter, with the potential for 2 to 4+ inches of total rainfall.

Final forecast outline for Thursday's nasty nor'easter, as of early Thursday morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Final forecast outline for Thursday's nasty nor'easter, as of early Thursday morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

A High WInd Warning is in effect for 15 of New Jersey's 21 counties until late Thursday evening. A slightly less urgent and less severe Wind Advisory covers parts of northern and northeastern New Jersey.

A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for the Jersey Shore for both Thursday morning's and Thursday evening's high tide cycles, calling for moderate to major category flooding. In addition, parts of the Hudson River basin fall under a Coastal Flood Warning. And the Delaware River will be under a Coastal Flood Advisory for Thursday and Friday as water levels surge during and after the storm.

While there are no advisories issued for rain-driven flash flooding or river flooding, rain may be very heavy during the brunt of the storm Thursday afternoon. Please remain vigilant to ponding and pooling of water on roadways and in low-lying areas.

Storm Impacts

—Wind... Top gusts along the southern and eastern edges of New Jersey will likely hit 60 to 70+ mph. (Some model guidance still maxes out very close to 80 mph.) Farther inland, to the north and west, winds will still be strong and potentially destructive, with gusts topping out around 50 mph during the height of the storm.

—Coastal Flooding... Thursday morning's crest will be the highest of the storm, with tide levels expected to cross Major flood stage in spots around the southern coast, Atlantic and Cape May counties. This may be a top 3 crest on record in those spots, at least. Moderate category flooding is forecast from the Raritan Bay down the Monmouth and Ocean county coasts, and along around the Delaware Bay. Another round of widespread moderate flooding looks likely for Thursday evening. Additional minor to moderate tidal flooding is expected on Friday too.

—Rain... While not the primary concern of this storm, total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected statewide. That equates to a good drenching, and the most rain we have seen in New Jersey in quite some time. Localized areas around southern and coastal New Jersey could see higher totals, on the order of 4 to 5 inches, where it really pours.

—Severe Weather... While a rumble of thunder is possible during the storm, organized severe weather (thunderstorm related wind gusts, hail, or tornado) is not expected.

—Snow... Zero. This storm will carry warmer air into New Jersey, pushing temperatures mainly into the 50s. Way too warm for snow or any wintry precipitation.

Storm Timeline

Light to moderate rain will continue spreading from south to north Thursday morning, as wind gusts start to rise. Nothing dangerous or destructive yet though — if you have to travel, now is the time to do it.

The first "big" impact of this storm will be the monster high tide along the Jersey Shore, cresting around 8 a.m. on the Atlantic Ocean and closer to 11 a.m. along back bays and other tidal waterways.

Once the late morning hours arrive, 10 or 11 a.m., the center of low pressure will be close enough to South Jersey for the "brunt" of the storm to begin. That means the strongest winds and heaviest rain will kick in through the afternoon. (Again, the nasty stuff will progressively lift through the state, from south to north.)

By 7 or 8 p.m. Thursday evening, conditions should start to improve as the nor'easter pulls away and drier air works in from the southwest. Rain should taper and winds should calm. Again, if you need to travel, this will be your next window to do so — although residual storm impacts like downed trees and branches, power outages, and flooding may get in your way.

In addition, another round of serious flooding is looking increasingly likely for Thursday evening. As on-shore winds batter the coast all day, we will be back in the Moderate flooding category at high tide. Not as bad as Thursday morning's crest, but there will be water inundation issues and road closures.

Friday will be better, but not perfect. Spotty showers may linger through about Noon. And it will still be somewhat windy, although gusts to 30+ mph will be much better than gusts to 70+ mph. Minor to moderate coastal flooding will continue at the Jersey Shore for both the morning and evening high tide cycles.

Saturday and Sunday look great. With sun and clouds, high temperatures should improve to around 50 degrees. A quick batch of rain is possible late Sunday night into early Sunday morning.

Final Thoughts

This will definitely be a Thanksgiving to remember. And as I will soon be preparing my list of the top weather events of the year, if this storm plays out as forecast, I suspect it will easily make the cut. (In what has been an absolutely insane year of extreme weather.)

As always, our programming, digital, news, traffic, and weather teams are fully mobilized to keep you updated before, during, and after the storm.

Be smart and stay safe out there, no matter what you have planned and what you do. Happy Thanksgiving!

11 Thanksgiving Foods Dogs Can Safely Eat Set aside a few bites for your dog before you add butter, salt, sauces or seasonings. Serve them in small, bite-sized pieces as a treat. Gallery Credit: Canva/Jeremy Fenech

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.