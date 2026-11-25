The Bottom Line

Wednesday is the calm before the storm, a dry and quiet day before some of the wildest Thanksgiving weather New Jersey has seen in a long time. Expect increasing clouds, chilly temperatures, and (most importantly) dry weather for Wednesday, one of the busiest travel days of the year. As our impending nor'easter draws closer, initial rain showers may start to push in from the south late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning, as wind speeds increase from "breezy" to "windy". Thursday will become increasingly nasty. As rain and wind ramp up in the morning, high tide along the Jersey Shore is expected to crest in the Moderate to Major flooding category. The brunt of the storm, with the heaviest rain and strongest winds, is expected from about midday Thursday through the early evening hours. Friday will be better, but still unsettled, with a brisk wind, a few showers around, and residual tidal flooding issues. Everything settles down nicely for Saturday and Sunday, as clouds give way to sunshine, the wind calms down, and temperatures end up in the 50s.

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What Has Changed?

On this Thanksgiving Eve, the changes to our nor'easter forecast are very subtle. I have fine-tuned the storm timeline a bit. I have lowered the top wind speed ever so slightly — from 80 mph to 70+ mph. And, most notably, I have ramped up rainfall totals, as 3 and even 4+ inches of rain is now plausible for our coastal counties.

Tomorrow really is going to be a nasty day. I still have a "red alert" icon plugged into the 5 Day Forecast because of how impactful the wind, rain, and coastal flooding will be.

The latest forecast for Thursday's storm as of Wednesday morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The latest forecast for Thursday's storm as of Wednesday morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Weather Hazards

Our Thanksgiving nor'easter is a triple threat. New Jersey's three significant impacts will be wind, coastal flooding, and rain — in that order.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Thursday for 14 of NJ's 21 counties, in the central and southern parts of the state. A Wind Advisory covers the rest of North Jersey. Top wind gusts are expected to reach 50 to 70+ mph, with the highest winds probably along the southern coast. Power outages, downed trees and branches, and driving difficulties should be expected for the duration of the storm.

A Coastal Flood Warning goes into effect for the Jersey Shore late Wednesday night. Thursday morning's high tide cycle is expected to cause widespread moderate to major flooding of tidal waterways. Once again, the southern coast — Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties — will be hit the hardest. There will be water inundation issues and road closures.

Rainfall estimates have gone up enough to raise eyebrows for potential ponding and flooding issues during the storm. Statewide 1 to 3 inches of rain is forecast, with localized pockets of 4+ inches possible in coastal counties.

Travel early and/or late on Thursday, if you can. Secure outdoor furniture and other loose items. Keep your cell phone charged and flashlights handy. In general, be flexible, pack your patience, and stay alert to changing weather conditions. Just try to make the best of a challenging weather day.

Wednesday

No weather problems at all, other than increasing clouds and chilly temperatures.

Early sun will give way to increasing clouds. We will stay completely dry from start to finish.

Morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s will only climb to about 45 to 50 degrees in the afternoon, just below normal for late November.

Wednesday Night

Our weather will start to slide downhill as evening falls, but there's still nothing dramatic or crazy to worry about.

We will go from the "breezy" category to "windy" overnight as the wind starts to ramp up. Furthermore, showers may start to bubble up from the south, especially after Midnight. Again, just some light raindrops at first.

Temperatures will briefly dip into the mid 40s, and then thermometers will slowly rise through daybreak.

Thursday Morning

The worst coastal flooding will happen between 8 a.m. and Noon.

Our weather will turn increasingly wet and windy on Thursday. But the big deal in the morning will be the rising tidewaters at the Jersey Shore.

High tide on the Atlantic Ocean will be around 8 a.m. Back bays and other tidal waterways will crest a few hours later.

Given the extra-high astronomical tide right now, plus 2 to 4 feet of storm surge driven by strengthening on-shore winds, moderate to major flooding of tidal waterways is expected. The worst flooding is forecast along New Jersey's southern coast, from Cumberland to Cape May to Atlantic to Burlington counties. Water inundation issues and road closures are practically guaranteed.

If you live in particularly flood-prone areas near tidal waterways, you might consider parking your car on higher ground. Never attempt to drive, walk, or swim through flooded areas.

Thursday Midday to Early Evening

The brunt of the storm, with the worst wind and rain, is expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

All model guidance — literally every single forecast model I have reviewed — shows heavy rain and gusty winds coming through New Jersey around Thursday afternoon. There is still some wiggle room regarding the exact timing and intensity, but things are going to get pretty nasty for several hours.

Thursday Night

Starting around dinnertime (that is traditional dinnertime, not necessarily Thanksgiving dinnertime), weather conditions should start to calm down. Heavy rain bands should exit, and the axis of strongest winds should shift off-shore too.

Thursday evening's high tide cycle will still run high, especially since back bays will not have an opportunity to fully drain from the morning high tide. Another round of moderate (hopefully not major) category flooding looks likely for most of the Shore. Ocean high tide is around 8:30 p.m.

The calming, drying trend will continue through the overnight hours.

Friday

Friday will remain unsettled, although it will be considerably calmer than Thursday. The threat for truly "dangerous" weather conditions will be done.

There may be a few showers around as the coastal low exits Friday morning. In addition, one more piece of inland energy may pass overhead Friday evening, sparking a final round of spotty rain showers. We should see some peeks of sun in the middle of the day.

Friday will stay fairly windy, with potential gusts to 40 mph. That will be blustery, but not nearly as ferocious as Thursday.

Coastal flooding will continue, likely in the minor to moderate category during both Friday high tide cycles.

The Weekend

Saturday and Sunday: Much, much better. Under partly sunny skies, and with wind speeds no higher than a stiff breeze, high temperatures will reach the lower 50s on Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday. Seasonable and pleasant. Good stuff for traveling, shopping, etc.

There will be a chance for some quick showers late Sunday night, but it should not interfere with anything.

Next storm system arrives in the middle of next week. Despite a return to seasonably cool temperatures, model guidance currently depicts this to be a rainmaker.

15 common sense flood preparation tips Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.