The Bottom Line

A massive blocking high pressure will continue to keep New Jersey bright, dry, and pleasant through the rest of the week and the rest of the month, with no significant weather woes in sight. Tuesday will be noticeably cooler than Monday, by about 10 degrees. But it will be seasonable and nice, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 60s or so. Wednesday stays seasonably cool, with a few clouds in play, before another warmup ensues starting Thursday. Friday will be the warmest day of the week, as widespread 70s return. Halloween Saturday turns cooler again, but our weather will remain dry through the weekend. A couple opportunities for rain may come along next week, on either side of Election Day.

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Weather Hazards

Still nothing to report.

Climatological Context

October 27 is the 300th day of 2026!

Normal high temperatures range from 61 to 64 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 42 to 45 degrees.

October is, on average, New Jersey’s sixth warmest, sixth wettest, and seventh snowiest month of the year.

Tuesday

Tuesday is New Jersey’s 10th dry day in a row. And that streak will go on and on.

It is actually not that cold Tuesday morning, with temperatures averaging about 50 degrees to start the day. Not too shabby as far as late October mornings go.

While Monday got as warm as 75 degrees in New Jersey, Tuesday goes in the opposite direction. Thermometers will be knocked back by upwards of 10 degrees.

But that is not a bad thing, as we will still enjoy a lovely fall day. Dare I say near-perfect for late October.

Expect abundant sunshine, dry air, light winds, and highs in the lower 60s. That puts temperatures very close to normal for this time of year

Tuesday night will stay mainly clear and seasonably cool, with lows in the lower to middle 40s. Jacket weather for sure.

Wednesday

By the numbers, Wednesday could end up as the coolest day of the week. But it'll still be pleasant.

High temperatures will settle around 60 degrees, as some clouds build into the sky through the day.

There is a non-zero chance of a late-day sprinkle somewhere in the Garden State. Even if a few raindrops do show up, they should not affect your outdoor plans much.

Thursday

Another warmup kicks in starting Thursday.

Sunshine also returns in force, as high temperatures climb into the upper 60s. That will put New Jersey back on the mild side for late October.

Once again, there is no rain in the forecast and no wind problem to worry about.

By this point, our dry streak will be approaching two full weeks. And because New Jersey is coming off such a soggy stretch over the previous few months, there is still no reason yet to start ringing drought or significant fire-danger alarm bells.

Friday & Beyond

Friday will rival Monday as the warmest day of the week. (And, for the record, potentially New Jersey’s last real burst of 70-degree warmth for a while.)

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs between 70 and 75 degrees.

That timing is worth noting for parents planning Halloween costumes. Friday is the final school day before Halloween, so plenty of kids will probably be dressing up for classroom parties and parades. With temperatures well into the toasty warm 70s, any costume undergarments may need to be on the lighter side.

Halloween is Saturday, and once again temperatures will turn about 10 degrees cooler.

Highs on Saturday will cool back into the 60s. And skies will turn mostly cloudy. But the day will be completely dry for your trick-or-treating, parties, parades, or other Halloween festivities. A real treat, not a trick.

The quiet pattern should continue into Sunday as well.

After that, the forecast finally becomes a bit more active. A couple opportunities for rain may emerge next week, on either side of Election Day. There is still plenty of time for those details to firm up before we start talking about details.

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.