Aside from stiff breezes and coastal flooding, NJ weather stays nice all week

The Bottom Line

There’s really not much going on in New Jersey’s weather world this week. The only item of note is a coastal storm system — a nor’easter — centered about 350 miles southeast of the Jersey Shore as of Tuesday morning. It is still almost a non-issue for New Jersey’s weather, aside from a couple of breezy days and some clouds. However, the surf will be rough, and we face four or five rounds of minor coastal flooding from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. Otherwise, expect bright skies, dry weather, and seasonable temperatures, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Our next chance of substantial, widespread, measurable rain is at least 10 to 14 days away.

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Weather Hazards

A Coastal Flood Advisory goes into effect Tuesday afternoon for the Jersey Shore. Tidal waterways are expected to crest above flood stage for four to five consecutive high tide cycles. Minor category flooding is expected, which I call “the usual spots” — roadways and low-lying areas that take on water whenever there is a significant storm over the ocean. The highest high tide will be Thursday morning, as tide levels approach — but probably do not reach — moderate flood stage.

The surf will be quite rough this week too, posing a high rip current risk and the threat for moderate beach erosion.

Otherwise, it should be smooth sailing through the rest of the week.

Climatological Context

October 20 is the 293rd day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 64 to 66 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 44 to 47 degrees.

October is, on average, New Jersey’s sixth warmest, sixth wettest, and seventh snowiest month of the year.

Tuesday

If you liked Monday’s weather, you should like Tuesday just fine.

It is another chilly start across New Jersey, with temperatures mainly in the 40s around the state. Remember, we are going to see more mornings in "jacket weather territory" than not going forward, diving deeper into fall.

Skies are clear and winds will be relatively light early on. Overall, Tuesday is shaping up to be another very nice October day. (In fact, after Monday turned out a little warmer than expected, I have bumped Tuesday’s high temperature forecast upward by a few degrees.)

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs between 65 and 70 degrees. I am calling Tuesday “mild” because all that sunshine should feel delightful, and this will probably be one of the warmest days of the week, although not by much.

The one noticeable change will be the wind. Gusts should reach around 20 to 25 mph from late morning into early afternoon. That falls firmly in the “breezy” category: noticeable, but not strong enough to cause problems.

Meanwhile, an offshore nor’easter — I prefer the term coastal storm — is centered roughly 350 miles southeast of New Jersey. Its outer band of clouds is just barely kissing the Jersey Shore Tuesday. Its more significant influence will be felt over the Atlantic Ocean.

Tuesday afternoon will bring the first of several rounds of minor tidal flooding, along with increasingly rough surf and some beach erosion. This will continue (and accelerate) through Thursday.

Tuesday night will be clear and chilly, with lows averaging mid 40s.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, that coastal storm is expected to make its closest approach to New Jersey. But it still stays away, so there's still little to worry about in terms of actual weather here.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions once again. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s, putting the day a little below normal for late October.

There is a chance — a slight one — for a late-day sprinkle along the coast. That is about as high and exciting as New Jersey’s rain chances get this week.

Once again, the ocean will be angry and high on Wednesday, with "the usual spots" experiencing up to a foot of water inundation.

Thursday

Thursday brings improving conditions and another very nice October day.

Expect increasing sunshine as the coastal storm pulls farther and farther away. Winds should ease too, as high temperatures climb back into the mid 60s.

That is seasonable, putting thermometers exactly where they belong at this point in October.

Thursday morning's high tide looks like the highest of the week, with tide levels possibly coming close to moderate flood stage. After that, the coastal flooding threat should start winding down quickly.

Friday & Beyond

Quiet weather continues, as we look forward to our first completely dry weekend in months.

On Friday, expect mostly sunny skies and slightly cool temperatures. Highs will be limited to the upper 50s. A little chilly for late October, perhaps, but nothing unusual or problematic.

The dry spell continues through the weekend, with sunshine and lower 60s on Saturday. Highs will push back into the mid 60s on Sunday.

When is our next chance of substantial, widespread, measurable rain? Good question. Depending on which forecast model you prefer, it'll be a while. We may stay dry (or mainly dry, at least) for the next two weeks — all the way through Election Day.

And that should be OK. Even though about 20% of the state (the southern coast) is classified as "Abnormally Dry," our year-long drought conditions have been largely resolved given the soggy summer and fall. We deserve this break of dry, seasonable weather. Don't squander it — get outside and enjoy some lovely fall weather!

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.