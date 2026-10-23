The Bottom Line

I should just take the next week off, as our weather stays tranquil, seasonable, and generally pleasant. Friday will actually be the coolest of the bunch, with highs stuck in the 50s for much of the state. But with only a light breeze and plenty of sunshine, the day will only have a slight “November-ish” flavor and should still be pleasant overall. We move into the weekend with sunshine and dry weather in the forecast. Both Saturday and Sunday morning could bring widespread frost or even freezing temperatures to much of inland New Jersey. But then sunny skies will warm thermometers into the 60s. Next week will be a “lather, rinse, repeat” kind of situation. While some clouds and a few sprinkles may creep in around Wednesday, our next chance of substantial rain likely holds off until after Halloween, within the first few days of November.

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Weather Hazards

A Coastal Flood Advisory is still posted for Ocean County through midnight Friday night. Both the morning and evening high tide cycles may reach a few inches above flood stage, leading to spotty minor flooding. It really should not be a big deal at all, but it is worth a heads up for those who live, work, or travel near the Jersey Shore.

The next couple mornings could be cold enough for frost and even freezing temperatures across inland New Jersey. Not a huge problem, since we have already hit that milestone in many spots this season.

Otherwise, no wind, no storms, and nothing dramatic in the forecast at all through the remainder of October.

Climatological Context

October 23 is the 296th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 63 to 65 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 43 to 46 degrees.

October is, on average, New Jersey’s sixth warmest, sixth wettest, and seventh snowiest month of the year.

Friday

Friday is a cooldown day. It will not be dramatically cooler than Thursday, especially since winds will be lighter than earlier in the week. But 5 to 10 degrees difference might be noticeable and might feel a bit November-ish.

Temperatures Friday morning are in the 40s and 50s, a typical late October start.

Friday afternoon will top out in the upper 50s. That is a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Technically, this is the coolest day of the week.

Expect sunshine, a gorgeous blue sky, dry weather, and a much lighter breeze than we have seen over the past few days. Overall, not bad at all — I will never complain about nice, quiet weather.

The only lingering snag is along the Shore, where back bays are still running a bit high following this week’s coastal storm, formerly known as Subtropical Storm Josephine. Both Friday’s morning and evening high tide cycles could run a few inches above flood stage in the most vulnerable spots.

That is not enough to cause significant problems. But barrier islands and other flood-prone communities should still keep an eye on water levels.

Friday night will be mainly clear and chilly, with lows around 40 degrees. The coldest inland spots could easily dip into the 30s, raising the possibility of frost. (Or even some freezing temperatures.)

Saturday

Whether your weekend involves leaf peeping, pumpkin picking, corn mazing, or getting an early start on Halloween festivities, the weather will cooperate beautifully.

High pressure will be parked right on top of the Northeast, keeping skies bright, winds light, and weather completely dry.

A few clouds may stream through the sky early Saturday, but sunshine should quickly take over again.

Saturday morning may be frosty across a good chunk of inland New Jersey. Some of the coldest spots could even dip to freezing.

Once the sun comes up, though, temperatures will recover nicely. Expect highs in the lower 60s — very close to normal for late October.

That is about as good as an October Saturday gets.

Sunday

Sunday will follow almost the exact same recipe.

The morning will again be chilly, with another opportunity for frost or freezing temperatures away from the coast and urban areas.

Then sunshine takes over and thermometers climb into the mid 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Just about perfect for this point in the calendar.

Monday & Beyond

No big surprises and no big changes next week. Lather, rinse, repeat.

Monday will be sunny and dry, with highs climbing into the upper 60s. One of the mild days of this extended quiet stretch.

Some clouds will creep into the picture by midweek. And there might be a sprinkle around on Wednesday. But even then, it will barely qualify as a rain chance.

High temperatures will end up somewhere in the 60s each day.

New Jersey's next chance for appreciable rain holds off until literally November 1st, according to long-range forecast models. Hopefully that holds true so trick-or-treating happens unscathed, and then we can play rainfall catch up heading into the first week of November.

Unless then, enjoy the crisp air and the sunshine!

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Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.