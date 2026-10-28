The Bottom Line

A bank of clouds will enter New Jersey’s neighborhood on Wednesday, leading to a couple subtle changes. Wednesday will be one of the cooler days of the week, with highs only reaching about 60 degrees. Still a pleasant fall day overall. Temperatures will start to rise again through Thursday and Friday, eventually flirting with 70-plus degrees again. Although we cool down for Halloween Saturday, it should be a pleasant and, most importantly, dry day for trick-or-treating, with highs near the 60-degree mark. The atmosphere will turn a bit more active next week, with a chance of showers Monday and then more substantial rain late in the week. But until then, the generally quiet, boring weather forecast continues.

Get our free mobile app

Weather Hazards

There are still no alarm bells to ring for inclement or dangerous weather on the horizon. Nor are we worried about drought or fire danger at this time.

New Jersey will eventually need some rain, of course. But after the surplus of precipitation and soggy soil of the past few months, the current extended dry stretch is not raising any immediate concerns.

Climatological Context

October 28 is the 301st day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 61 to 63 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 41 to 45 degrees.

October is, on average, New Jersey’s sixth warmest, sixth wettest, and seventh snowiest month of the year.

Wednesday

This weather is so boring!

(That is not a complaint, by the way.)

Wednesday morning starts on the chilly side, with 40s across most of New Jersey. There are some pockets of 30s in the colder interior and some 50s sprinkled along the Jersey Shore. Cooler than Tuesday morning, and about what we have come to expect lately.

Skies begin the day mostly clear, but a bank of clouds will creep into New Jersey’s neighborhood as the day goes along. That is really the biggest change in the forecast for Wednesday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, alongside light winds, likely dry weather, and high temperatures around 60 degrees. Wednesday could end up as the coolest day of the week, running just a degree or two below seasonal normals.

But I think it is still fair to call it a nice autumn day overall.

There will be breaks of sunshine along the way, especially during the morning. And despite losing some of that brilliant blue sky we have enjoyed lately, there is no meaningful rain chance to worry about. (The NAM model forecast has persistently shown a late-day sprinkle over New Jersey, but that model stands alone and our atmosphere is too dry and too still for anything impactful to happen.)

Wednesday night, skies will clear a bit amid seasonably cool temperatures. Look for lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday

Our next mini warming trend kicks in Thursday.

Some fog and low clouds are possible early on, but sunshine should eventually win the day.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s, noticeably warmer than Wednesday and several degrees above normal for late October.

Once again, there is no real weather trouble whatsoever. Just another pleasant fall day.

Be sure to look up, by the way — there is plenty of spectacular fall foliage around to enjoy while this stretch of cooperative fall weather continues.

Friday

Friday will be one of the warmest days of this stretch.

Expect mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and high temperatures on either side of 70 degrees.

Friday is a cold front day, but overall another weather winner with no rain and comfortably warm temperatures.

Halloween & Beyond

And now for one of the most important kid weather forecast of the entire year: Halloween Saturday looks good. Just cooler.

Highs on Saturday will reach about 60 degrees. Similar to Wednesday. Sunshine early on will gradually give way to more clouds. But there is no rain or wind in the forecast, making for a treat not a trick.

Of all the holidays on the calendar, this is one of the most important to have no weather complications.

Sunday looks good too, with partly sunny skies and highs nudging upward into the lower-mid 60s to kick off November.

After that, the atmosphere finally wakes up a little bit.

The first week of November looks a bit more active and unsettled. At the very least, skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast for the foreseeable future, as moisture works into the atmosphere, especially in the mid and upper levels.

There will be a chance of showers late Monday. And then long-range guidance suggests the potential for a more substantial round of rain sometime around Thursday or Friday next week. Yes, more than a week away — and even those details are still far from settled.

How New Jersey decorated their homes for Halloween 2026 We asked NJ1015.com readers to show off their decorations for Halloween 2026 and had a hauntingly good time checking them out. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.