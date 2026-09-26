NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 26

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 26

Island Beach State Park Fri., Sept. 25. 2026 (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Large breaking waves of up to to 11 feet in the surf zone. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves8 - 14 feet
WindsFrom the North
33 - 41 mph (Gust 56 mph)
29 - 36 knots (Gust 49 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 70°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature62° - 64°
Sunrise/Sunset6:47am - 6:51pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 8:01a		Low
Sat 2:24p		High
Sat 8:18p		Low
Sun 2:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:35a		Low
Sat 1:48p		High
Sat 7:52p		Low
Sun 2:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:49a		Low
Sat 2:00p		High
Sat 8:06p		Low
Sun 2:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:31a		Low
Sat 1:52p		High
Sat 7:48p		Low
Sun 2:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 6:04a		High
Sat 11:41a		Low
Sat 6:29p		High
Sat 11:58p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:54a		Low
Sat 2:20p		High
Sat 8:12p		Low
Sun 2:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:38a		High
Sat 10:48a		Low
Sat 6:03p		High
Sat 11:05p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 8:52a		Low
Sat 2:52p		High
Sat 9:07p		Low
Sun 3:07a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:41a		Low
Sat 1:51p		High
Sat 8:00p		Low
Sun 2:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 8:12a		Low
Sat 2:16p		High
Sat 8:34p		Low
Sun 2:34a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:46a		Low
Sat 1:59p		High
Sat 8:05p		Low
Sun 2:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 8:49a		Low
Sat 2:51p		High
Sat 9:10p		Low
Sun 3:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. Seas 12 to 16 ft. Wave Detail: E 16 ft at 12 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms.

TONIGHT: N winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 10 to 14 ft. Wave Detail: NE 14 ft at 11 seconds. Showers.

SUN: N winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, becoming NE 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 10 to 13 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: NE 13 ft at 10 seconds, becoming E 10 ft at 9 seconds. Showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds. Showers.

MON: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and SW 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022

We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey

Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike.
 
Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

2022 Polar Bear Plunge

More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM