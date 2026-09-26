Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Large breaking waves of up to to 11 feet in the surf zone. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 8 - 14 feet Winds From the North

33 - 41 mph (Gust 56 mph)

29 - 36 knots (Gust 49 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 70°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 62° - 64° Sunrise/Sunset 6:47am - 6:51pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 8:01a Low

Sat 2:24p High

Sat 8:18p Low

Sun 2:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:35a Low

Sat 1:48p High

Sat 7:52p Low

Sun 2:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:49a Low

Sat 2:00p High

Sat 8:06p Low

Sun 2:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:31a Low

Sat 1:52p High

Sat 7:48p Low

Sun 2:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:04a High

Sat 11:41a Low

Sat 6:29p High

Sat 11:58p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:54a Low

Sat 2:20p High

Sat 8:12p Low

Sun 2:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:38a High

Sat 10:48a Low

Sat 6:03p High

Sat 11:05p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:52a Low

Sat 2:52p High

Sat 9:07p Low

Sun 3:07a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:41a Low

Sat 1:51p High

Sat 8:00p Low

Sun 2:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 8:12a Low

Sat 2:16p High

Sat 8:34p Low

Sun 2:34a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:46a Low

Sat 1:59p High

Sat 8:05p Low

Sun 2:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:49a Low

Sat 2:51p High

Sat 9:10p Low

Sun 3:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. Seas 12 to 16 ft. Wave Detail: E 16 ft at 12 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms.

TONIGHT: N winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 10 to 14 ft. Wave Detail: NE 14 ft at 11 seconds. Showers.

SUN: N winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, becoming NE 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 10 to 13 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: NE 13 ft at 10 seconds, becoming E 10 ft at 9 seconds. Showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds. Showers.

MON: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and SW 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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