NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 26
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Large breaking waves of up to to 11 feet in the surf zone. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|8 - 14 feet
|Winds
|From the North
33 - 41 mph (Gust 56 mph)
29 - 36 knots (Gust 49 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 70°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|62° - 64°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:47am - 6:51pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 8:01a
|Low
Sat 2:24p
|High
Sat 8:18p
|Low
Sun 2:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:35a
|Low
Sat 1:48p
|High
Sat 7:52p
|Low
Sun 2:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:49a
|Low
Sat 2:00p
|High
Sat 8:06p
|Low
Sun 2:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:31a
|Low
Sat 1:52p
|High
Sat 7:48p
|Low
Sun 2:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:04a
|High
Sat 11:41a
|Low
Sat 6:29p
|High
Sat 11:58p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:54a
|Low
Sat 2:20p
|High
Sat 8:12p
|Low
Sun 2:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:38a
|High
Sat 10:48a
|Low
Sat 6:03p
|High
Sat 11:05p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:52a
|Low
Sat 2:52p
|High
Sat 9:07p
|Low
Sun 3:07a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:41a
|Low
Sat 1:51p
|High
Sat 8:00p
|Low
Sun 2:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 8:12a
|Low
Sat 2:16p
|High
Sat 8:34p
|Low
Sun 2:34a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:46a
|Low
Sat 1:59p
|High
Sat 8:05p
|Low
Sun 2:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:49a
|Low
Sat 2:51p
|High
Sat 9:10p
|Low
Sun 3:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. Seas 12 to 16 ft. Wave Detail: E 16 ft at 12 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms.
TONIGHT: N winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 10 to 14 ft. Wave Detail: NE 14 ft at 11 seconds. Showers.
SUN: N winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, becoming NE 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 10 to 13 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: NE 13 ft at 10 seconds, becoming E 10 ft at 9 seconds. Showers.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds. Showers.
MON: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and SW 2 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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