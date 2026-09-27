NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 27

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 27

Ocean Grove at high tide Saturday, September 26, 2027 (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS through Sunday evening. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone with large breaking waves of 1 to 6 feet in the surf zone. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves6 - 9 feet
WindsFrom the North
30 - 39 mph (Gust 54 mph)
26 - 34 knots (Gust 47 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 69°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature66° - 68°
Sunrise/Sunset6:48am - 6:49pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 8:37a		Low
Sun 3:10p		High
Sun 8:58p		Low
Mon 3:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:11a		Low
Sun 2:34p		High
Sun 8:32p		Low
Mon 2:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:25a		Low
Sun 2:46p		High
Sun 8:46p		Low
Mon 2:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:07a		Low
Sun 2:38p		High
Sun 8:28p		Low
Mon 2:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:44a		High
Sun 12:17p		Low
Sun 7:15p		High
Mon 12:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:32a		Low
Sun 3:05p		High
Sun 8:53p		Low
Mon 3:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:18a		High
Sun 11:24a		Low
Sun 6:49p		High
Sun 11:45p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 9:32a		Low
Sun 3:38p		High
Sun 9:49p		Low
Mon 3:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:19a		Low
Sun 2:34p		High
Sun 8:40p		Low
Mon 2:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 8:54a		Low
Sun 3:00p		High
Sun 9:14p		Low
Mon 3:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:25a		Low
Sun 2:42p		High
Sun 8:45p		Low
Mon 2:51a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 9:29a		Low
Sun 3:34p		High
Sun 9:52p		Low
Mon 3:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt late this morning, then becoming E with gusts up to 45 kt early this afternoon, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt late. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: NE 11 ft at 9 seconds, becoming E 9 ft at 8 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. Showers late.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and W 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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