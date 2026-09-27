NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 27
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS through Sunday evening. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone with large breaking waves of 1 to 6 feet in the surf zone. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|6 - 9 feet
|Winds
|From the North
30 - 39 mph (Gust 54 mph)
26 - 34 knots (Gust 47 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 69°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|66° - 68°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:48am - 6:49pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:37a
|Low
Sun 3:10p
|High
Sun 8:58p
|Low
Mon 3:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:11a
|Low
Sun 2:34p
|High
Sun 8:32p
|Low
Mon 2:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:25a
|Low
Sun 2:46p
|High
Sun 8:46p
|Low
Mon 2:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:07a
|Low
Sun 2:38p
|High
Sun 8:28p
|Low
Mon 2:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:44a
|High
Sun 12:17p
|Low
Sun 7:15p
|High
Mon 12:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:32a
|Low
Sun 3:05p
|High
Sun 8:53p
|Low
Mon 3:10a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:18a
|High
Sun 11:24a
|Low
Sun 6:49p
|High
Sun 11:45p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 9:32a
|Low
Sun 3:38p
|High
Sun 9:49p
|Low
Mon 3:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:19a
|Low
Sun 2:34p
|High
Sun 8:40p
|Low
Mon 2:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 8:54a
|Low
Sun 3:00p
|High
Sun 9:14p
|Low
Mon 3:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:25a
|Low
Sun 2:42p
|High
Sun 8:45p
|Low
Mon 2:51a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 9:29a
|Low
Sun 3:34p
|High
Sun 9:52p
|Low
Mon 3:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt late this morning, then becoming E with gusts up to 45 kt early this afternoon, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt late. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: NE 11 ft at 9 seconds, becoming E 9 ft at 8 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. Showers late.
TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers.
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and W 2 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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