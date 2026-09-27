Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS through Sunday evening. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone with large breaking waves of 1 to 6 feet in the surf zone. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 6 - 9 feet Winds From the North

30 - 39 mph (Gust 54 mph)

26 - 34 knots (Gust 47 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 69°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 66° - 68° Sunrise/Sunset 6:48am - 6:49pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:37a Low

Sun 3:10p High

Sun 8:58p Low

Mon 3:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:11a Low

Sun 2:34p High

Sun 8:32p Low

Mon 2:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:25a Low

Sun 2:46p High

Sun 8:46p Low

Mon 2:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:07a Low

Sun 2:38p High

Sun 8:28p Low

Mon 2:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:44a High

Sun 12:17p Low

Sun 7:15p High

Mon 12:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:32a Low

Sun 3:05p High

Sun 8:53p Low

Mon 3:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:18a High

Sun 11:24a Low

Sun 6:49p High

Sun 11:45p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:32a Low

Sun 3:38p High

Sun 9:49p Low

Mon 3:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:19a Low

Sun 2:34p High

Sun 8:40p Low

Mon 2:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:54a Low

Sun 3:00p High

Sun 9:14p Low

Mon 3:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:25a Low

Sun 2:42p High

Sun 8:45p Low

Mon 2:51a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:29a Low

Sun 3:34p High

Sun 9:52p Low

Mon 3:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt late this morning, then becoming E with gusts up to 45 kt early this afternoon, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt late. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 9 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: NE 11 ft at 9 seconds, becoming E 9 ft at 8 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. Showers late.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and W 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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