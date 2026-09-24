Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. Life-threatening rip currents of up to 9 feet are likely in the surf zone. Always obey posted beach flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 7 - 11 feet Winds From the Northeast

25 - 31 mph (Gust 39 mph)

22 - 27 knots (Gust 34 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 74°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 68° Sunrise/Sunset 6:45am - 6:54pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 6:47a Low

Thu 12:54p High

Thu 7:01p Low

Fri 1:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:21a Low

Thu 12:18p High

Thu 6:35p Low

Fri 12:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:35a Low

Thu 12:30p High

Thu 6:49p Low

Fri 12:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:17a Low

Thu 12:22p High

Thu 6:31p Low

Fri 12:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:27a Low

Thu 4:59p High

Thu 10:41p Low

Fri 5:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:34a Low

Thu 12:45p High

Thu 6:47p Low

Fri 1:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 9:34a Low

Thu 4:33p High

Thu 9:48p Low

Fri 4:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 7:29a Low

Thu 1:20p High

Thu 7:44p Low

Fri 1:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:23a Low

Thu 12:24p High

Thu 6:39p Low

Fri 12:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 6:45a Low

Thu 12:45p High

Thu 7:11p Low

Fri 1:21a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:32a Low

Thu 12:33p High

Thu 6:49p Low

Fri 1:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 7:27a Low

Thu 1:24p High

Thu 7:48p Low

Fri 1:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt late. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 11 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 12 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: NE 11 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: NE 8 ft at 9 seconds, becoming NE 7 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

SUN: N winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?! Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

2022 Polar Bear Plunge More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ