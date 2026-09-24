NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 24
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. Life-threatening rip currents of up to 9 feet are likely in the surf zone. Always obey posted beach flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|7 - 11 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
25 - 31 mph (Gust 39 mph)
22 - 27 knots (Gust 34 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|68°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:45am - 6:54pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 6:47a
|Low
Thu 12:54p
|High
Thu 7:01p
|Low
Fri 1:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:21a
|Low
Thu 12:18p
|High
Thu 6:35p
|Low
Fri 12:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:35a
|Low
Thu 12:30p
|High
Thu 6:49p
|Low
Fri 12:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:17a
|Low
Thu 12:22p
|High
Thu 6:31p
|Low
Fri 12:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:27a
|Low
Thu 4:59p
|High
Thu 10:41p
|Low
Fri 5:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:34a
|Low
Thu 12:45p
|High
Thu 6:47p
|Low
Fri 1:15a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 9:34a
|Low
Thu 4:33p
|High
Thu 9:48p
|Low
Fri 4:59a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 7:29a
|Low
Thu 1:20p
|High
Thu 7:44p
|Low
Fri 1:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:23a
|Low
Thu 12:24p
|High
Thu 6:39p
|Low
Fri 12:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 6:45a
|Low
Thu 12:45p
|High
Thu 7:11p
|Low
Fri 1:21a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:32a
|Low
Thu 12:33p
|High
Thu 6:49p
|Low
Fri 1:05a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 7:27a
|Low
Thu 1:24p
|High
Thu 7:48p
|Low
Fri 1:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt late. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 11 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 11 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 12 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: NE 11 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: NE 8 ft at 9 seconds, becoming NE 7 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.
SUN: N winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.
SUN NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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