NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 24

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 24

Avon by the Sea Wed, Sept. 23, 2026 (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. Life-threatening rip currents of up to 9 feet are likely in the surf zone. Always obey posted beach flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves7 - 11 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
25 - 31 mph (Gust 39 mph)
22 - 27 knots (Gust 34 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature68°
Sunrise/Sunset6:45am - 6:54pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 6:47a		Low
Thu 12:54p		High
Thu 7:01p		Low
Fri 1:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:21a		Low
Thu 12:18p		High
Thu 6:35p		Low
Fri 12:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:35a		Low
Thu 12:30p		High
Thu 6:49p		Low
Fri 12:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:17a		Low
Thu 12:22p		High
Thu 6:31p		Low
Fri 12:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 10:27a		Low
Thu 4:59p		High
Thu 10:41p		Low
Fri 5:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:34a		Low
Thu 12:45p		High
Thu 6:47p		Low
Fri 1:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 9:34a		Low
Thu 4:33p		High
Thu 9:48p		Low
Fri 4:59a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 7:29a		Low
Thu 1:20p		High
Thu 7:44p		Low
Fri 1:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:23a		Low
Thu 12:24p		High
Thu 6:39p		Low
Fri 12:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 6:45a		Low
Thu 12:45p		High
Thu 7:11p		Low
Fri 1:21a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:32a		Low
Thu 12:33p		High
Thu 6:49p		Low
Fri 1:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 7:27a		Low
Thu 1:24p		High
Thu 7:48p		Low
Fri 1:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt late. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 11 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 12 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: NE 11 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: NE 8 ft at 9 seconds, becoming NE 7 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

SUN: N winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
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