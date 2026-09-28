NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 28
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 2 p.m. North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|3 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the North
16 - 24 mph (Gust 26 mph)
14 - 21 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 68°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|66°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:49am - 6:47pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:15a
|Low
Mon 3:55p
|High
Mon 9:40p
|Low
Tue 3:58a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:49a
|Low
Mon 3:19p
|High
Mon 9:14p
|Low
Tue 3:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:03a
|Low
Mon 3:31p
|High
Mon 9:28p
|Low
Tue 3:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:45a
|Low
Mon 3:23p
|High
Mon 9:10p
|Low
Tue 3:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:23a
|High
Mon 12:55p
|Low
Mon 8:00p
|High
Tue 1:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:12a
|Low
Mon 3:50p
|High
Mon 9:37p
|Low
Tue 3:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:57a
|High
Mon 12:02p
|Low
Mon 7:34p
|High
Tue 12:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:15a
|Low
Mon 4:26p
|High
Mon 10:33p
|Low
Tue 4:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:58a
|Low
Mon 3:18p
|High
Mon 9:21p
|Low
Tue 3:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 9:36a
|Low
Mon 3:45p
|High
Mon 9:56p
|Low
Tue 3:49a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:06a
|Low
Mon 3:25p
|High
Mon 9:27p
|Low
Tue 3:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:10a
|Low
Mon 4:19p
|High
Mon 10:34p
|Low
Tue 4:26a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
TUE: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and SW 1 foot at 5 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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