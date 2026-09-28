Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 2 p.m. North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 3 - 5 feet Winds From the North

16 - 24 mph (Gust 26 mph)

14 - 21 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 68°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 66° Sunrise/Sunset 6:49am - 6:47pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:15a Low

Mon 3:55p High

Mon 9:40p Low

Tue 3:58a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:49a Low

Mon 3:19p High

Mon 9:14p Low

Tue 3:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:03a Low

Mon 3:31p High

Mon 9:28p Low

Tue 3:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:45a Low

Mon 3:23p High

Mon 9:10p Low

Tue 3:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:23a High

Mon 12:55p Low

Mon 8:00p High

Tue 1:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:12a Low

Mon 3:50p High

Mon 9:37p Low

Tue 3:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:57a High

Mon 12:02p Low

Mon 7:34p High

Tue 12:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:15a Low

Mon 4:26p High

Mon 10:33p Low

Tue 4:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:58a Low

Mon 3:18p High

Mon 9:21p Low

Tue 3:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 9:36a Low

Mon 3:45p High

Mon 9:56p Low

Tue 3:49a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:06a Low

Mon 3:25p High

Mon 9:27p Low

Tue 3:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:10a Low

Mon 4:19p High

Mon 10:34p Low

Tue 4:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and SW 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022 Gallery Credit: Judi Franco