NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 28

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 28

Beach erosion in Sea Bright Sun., Sept. 27, 2026 (Mike Brant, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 2 p.m. North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves3 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the North
16 - 24 mph (Gust 26 mph)
14 - 21 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 68°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature66°
Sunrise/Sunset6:49am - 6:47pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:15a		Low
Mon 3:55p		High
Mon 9:40p		Low
Tue 3:58a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:49a		Low
Mon 3:19p		High
Mon 9:14p		Low
Tue 3:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:03a		Low
Mon 3:31p		High
Mon 9:28p		Low
Tue 3:34a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:45a		Low
Mon 3:23p		High
Mon 9:10p		Low
Tue 3:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:23a		High
Mon 12:55p		Low
Mon 8:00p		High
Tue 1:20a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:12a		Low
Mon 3:50p		High
Mon 9:37p		Low
Tue 3:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 6:57a		High
Mon 12:02p		Low
Mon 7:34p		High
Tue 12:27a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 10:15a		Low
Mon 4:26p		High
Mon 10:33p		Low
Tue 4:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:58a		Low
Mon 3:18p		High
Mon 9:21p		Low
Tue 3:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 9:36a		Low
Mon 3:45p		High
Mon 9:56p		Low
Tue 3:49a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:06a		Low
Mon 3:25p		High
Mon 9:27p		Low
Tue 3:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 10:10a		Low
Mon 4:19p		High
Mon 10:34p		Low
Tue 4:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and SW 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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