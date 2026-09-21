NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 21

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 21

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect at 11 a.m. thru 6 p.m. Tuesday. Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
16 - 24 mph (Gust 31 mph)
14 - 21 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 77°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature69° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset6:42am - 6:59pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 10:29a		High
Mon 4:36p		Low
Mon 11:15p		High
Tue 5:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:53a		High
Mon 4:10p		Low
Mon 10:39p		High
Tue 4:47a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:05a		High
Mon 4:24p		Low
Mon 10:51p		High
Tue 5:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:57a		High
Mon 4:06p		Low
Mon 10:43p		High
Tue 4:43a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:55a		Low
Mon 2:34p		High
Mon 8:16p		Low
Tue 3:20a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:17a		High
Mon 4:30p		Low
Mon 11:07p		High
Tue 5:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 7:02a		Low
Mon 2:08p		High
Mon 7:23p		Low
Tue 2:54a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 5:02a		Low
Mon 10:46a		High
Mon 5:23p		Low
Mon 11:46p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:54a		High
Mon 4:27p		Low
Mon 11:00p		High
Tue 4:59a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 10:05a		High
Mon 4:55p		Low
Mon 11:19p		High
Tue 5:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:02a		High
Mon 4:46p		Low
Mon 11:09p		High
Tue 5:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 5:01a		Low
Mon 10:51a		High
Mon 5:26p		Low
Mon 11:50p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: N winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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