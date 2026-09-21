NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 21
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect at 11 a.m. thru 6 p.m. Tuesday. Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
16 - 24 mph (Gust 31 mph)
14 - 21 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 77°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:42am - 6:59pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 10:29a
|High
Mon 4:36p
|Low
Mon 11:15p
|High
Tue 5:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:53a
|High
Mon 4:10p
|Low
Mon 10:39p
|High
Tue 4:47a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:05a
|High
Mon 4:24p
|Low
Mon 10:51p
|High
Tue 5:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:57a
|High
Mon 4:06p
|Low
Mon 10:43p
|High
Tue 4:43a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:55a
|Low
Mon 2:34p
|High
Mon 8:16p
|Low
Tue 3:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:17a
|High
Mon 4:30p
|Low
Mon 11:07p
|High
Tue 5:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 7:02a
|Low
Mon 2:08p
|High
Mon 7:23p
|Low
Tue 2:54a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 5:02a
|Low
Mon 10:46a
|High
Mon 5:23p
|Low
Mon 11:46p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:54a
|High
Mon 4:27p
|Low
Mon 11:00p
|High
Tue 4:59a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 10:05a
|High
Mon 4:55p
|Low
Mon 11:19p
|High
Tue 5:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:02a
|High
Mon 4:46p
|Low
Mon 11:09p
|High
Tue 5:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 5:01a
|Low
Mon 10:51a
|High
Mon 5:26p
|Low
Mon 11:50p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 10 seconds.
THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: N winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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