Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect at 11 a.m. thru 6 p.m. Tuesday. Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the North

16 - 24 mph (Gust 31 mph)

14 - 21 knots (Gust 27 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 77°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 69° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 6:42am - 6:59pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 10:29a High

Mon 4:36p Low

Mon 11:15p High

Tue 5:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:53a High

Mon 4:10p Low

Mon 10:39p High

Tue 4:47a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:05a High

Mon 4:24p Low

Mon 10:51p High

Tue 5:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:57a High

Mon 4:06p Low

Mon 10:43p High

Tue 4:43a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:55a Low

Mon 2:34p High

Mon 8:16p Low

Tue 3:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:17a High

Mon 4:30p Low

Mon 11:07p High

Tue 5:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 7:02a Low

Mon 2:08p High

Mon 7:23p Low

Tue 2:54a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 5:02a Low

Mon 10:46a High

Mon 5:23p Low

Mon 11:46p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:54a High

Mon 4:27p Low

Mon 11:00p High

Tue 4:59a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 10:05a High

Mon 4:55p Low

Mon 11:19p High

Tue 5:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:02a High

Mon 4:46p Low

Mon 11:09p High

Tue 5:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 5:01a Low

Mon 10:51a High

Mon 5:26p Low

Mon 11:50p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: N winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

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