From 80s to 50s: Rounds of showers and a big cooldown ahead for NJ

The Bottom Line

Fall can be a tumultuous time of year, and this week is a perfect example. Over the next 72 hours, we are going to experience several rounds of rain showers due to passing frontal boundaries, and transition from near-record warmth to our first potential widespread frost of the season. Highs on Wednesday are expected to reach 80-plus degrees for much of New Jersey, interrupted only by a passing midday shower. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible later on. Thursday cools down to more seasonable 60s, making for a pleasant October-ish day. Outdoor activities might be challenging on Friday, with a couple rounds of rain in the forecast. That unsettled weather will lead to a big cooldown this weekend. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s. A taste of real fall weather, with a gusty wind. The weekend will be dry for a change, but will offer a blast of “real” autumn air for sure.

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Weather Hazards

A few rumbles of thunder are possible late Wednesday and again from Friday’s strong cold front. By definition, every thunderstorm contains lightning. And therefore, every thunderstorm is potentially dangerous. Having said that, severe weather — wind, hail, or a tornado — seems unlikely at this time.

Saturday’s wind could become a problem, as northwesterly gusts climb to 40+ mph. While it will not be cold enough to cause significant dangers to human health, the first widespread frost or freeze of the season will have impacts for farmers and gardeners as the growing season comes to an end.

Climatological Context

October 14 is the 287th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 66 to 68 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 47 to 50 degrees.

October is, on average, New Jersey’s sixth warmest, sixth wettest, and seventh snowiest month of the year.

Given the very warm forecast, it is worth noting the record high temperatures for this date: 85 at Newark (last set in 1975), 86 at Trenton (1975), and 83 at Atlantic City (1990).

Wednesday

Welcome to the warmest day of the week — and a little taste of summertime before New Jersey descends into much more October-ish and eventually November-ish weather.

Temperatures are starting in the 60s Wednesday morning, which is unseasonably, unusually warm for mid-October. In fact, these AM temps are pretty close to what would normally be considered our afternoon high temperatures.

With a mix of sun and clouds, it will be a warm, humid, breezy day. High temperatures will end up close to 80 degrees.

There are also two opportunities for rain Wednesday.

First, a quick-moving gusty shower may pass through between late morning and mid-afternoon. A brief, spotty interruption to an otherwise lovely summerlike day.

Then another round of showers — perhaps with some embedded thunderstorms — may drift from north to south between the evening and overnight hours. The most prominent rain here will be in central and southern New Jersey. This precipitation is associated with our cold front that will eventually knock back humidity levels and temperatures.

Overnight low temperatures will settle in the upper 50s.

Thursday

Thursday flips the script on the warm, summerlike weather as we get a much more October-ish feel in the air.

Temperatures will drop about 15 degrees compared to Wednesday, with highs only reaching the mid 60s. Very close to normal highs for this time of year.

On balance, it should be a pleasant day with partly sunny skies. I can't rule out a shower early and late, but the vast majority of Thursday should be dry.

Friday

Friday is the most unsettled day of the forecast.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy as temperatures surge back into the 70s ... temporarily.

And once again, we will have to watch two separate opportunities for rain.

The first will come Friday morning as a warm front lifts through New Jersey, potentially bringing spotty rain.

Then a strong cold front arrives later Friday. This will likely be the most impactful rainmaker event of the week, bringing a round of widespread showers and thunderstorms sometime between late afternoon and late evening.

I want to leave that time window wide open for now, as the exact timing and coverage of Friday’s rain remains tricky. Outdoor activities may run into interruptions at times Friday, but this does not necessarily look like an all-day washout.

Once that late-day cold front passes, oh boy. The door swings wide open for the coldest and driest air of the season so far.

The Weekend & Beyond

Ladies and gentlemen, bundle up.

The good news: This weekend will be sunny and dry. Yes! Finally, a weekend without soaking rain!

However, the bad news: It will be significantly colder. And it will be blustery, thanks to strong northwesterly wind gusts up to about 40 mph on Saturday.

High temperatures on Saturday will only reach about 50 to 55 degrees. That is well below seasonal normals. It is going to feel like a typical November day.

Sunday morning will be the bottom of the barrel. The combination of a cold and dry air mass, light winds, and clear skies is forecast to allow temperatures to dip into the 30s across most of New Jersey. This could very well be our first widespread frost/freeze of the season. The only exception would be urban and coastal areas, held a little warmer by geography and natural effects.

The rest of Sunday will be calmer and less blustery than Saturday, still sunny, and a hair warmer with highs around 55 to 60 degrees.

The long-range forecast also looks tamer and seasonably cool. Next week should bring 60s and very little (if any) rain to New Jersey. A pleasant stretch of weather — but definitely feeling like October.

Get Lost this Fall: Corn Maze 'No-No' Rules Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.