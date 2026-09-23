Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf

zone. Always obey posted Beach Flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 6 - 10 feet Winds From the Northeast

26 - 32 mph (Gust 43 mph)

23 - 28 knots (Gust 37 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 75°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 68° Sunrise/Sunset 6:44am - 6:56pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 6:04a Low

Wed 12:09p High

Wed 6:19p Low

Thu 12:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:38a Low

Wed 11:33a High

Wed 5:53p Low

Thu 12:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:52a Low

Wed 11:45a High

Wed 6:07p Low

Thu 12:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:34a Low

Wed 11:37a High

Wed 5:49p Low

Thu 12:08a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:44a Low

Wed 4:14p High

Wed 9:59p Low

Thu 4:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:53a Low

Wed 11:56a High

Wed 6:04p Low

Thu 12:34a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 8:51a Low

Wed 3:48p High

Wed 9:06p Low

Thu 4:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 6:44a Low

Wed 12:32p High

Wed 7:00p Low

Thu 1:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:43a Low

Wed 11:39a High

Wed 5:58p Low

Thu 12:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 6:00a Low

Wed 11:56a High

Wed 6:29p Low

Thu 12:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:54a Low

Wed 11:48a High

Wed 6:11p Low

Thu 12:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 6:43a Low

Wed 12:37p High

Wed 7:04p Low

Thu 1:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 11 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 12 seconds.

FRI: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Showers likely.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely.

SUN: N winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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