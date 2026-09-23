NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 23
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Always obey posted Beach Flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|6 - 10 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
26 - 32 mph (Gust 43 mph)
23 - 28 knots (Gust 37 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 75°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|68°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:44am - 6:56pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 6:04a
|Low
Wed 12:09p
|High
Wed 6:19p
|Low
Thu 12:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:38a
|Low
Wed 11:33a
|High
Wed 5:53p
|Low
Thu 12:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:52a
|Low
Wed 11:45a
|High
Wed 6:07p
|Low
Thu 12:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:34a
|Low
Wed 11:37a
|High
Wed 5:49p
|Low
Thu 12:08a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:44a
|Low
Wed 4:14p
|High
Wed 9:59p
|Low
Thu 4:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:53a
|Low
Wed 11:56a
|High
Wed 6:04p
|Low
Thu 12:34a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 8:51a
|Low
Wed 3:48p
|High
Wed 9:06p
|Low
Thu 4:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 6:44a
|Low
Wed 12:32p
|High
Wed 7:00p
|Low
Thu 1:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:43a
|Low
Wed 11:39a
|High
Wed 5:58p
|Low
Thu 12:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 6:00a
|Low
Wed 11:56a
|High
Wed 6:29p
|Low
Thu 12:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:54a
|Low
Wed 11:48a
|High
Wed 6:11p
|Low
Thu 12:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 6:43a
|Low
Wed 12:37p
|High
Wed 7:04p
|Low
Thu 1:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 10 seconds.
THU: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 11 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 12 seconds.
FRI: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT: N winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Showers likely.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely.
SUN: N winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto
Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island
New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis