NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 23

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 23

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Always obey posted Beach Flags. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves6 - 10 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
26 - 32 mph (Gust 43 mph)
23 - 28 knots (Gust 37 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 75°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature68°
Sunrise/Sunset6:44am - 6:56pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 6:04a		Low
Wed 12:09p		High
Wed 6:19p		Low
Thu 12:40a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:38a		Low
Wed 11:33a		High
Wed 5:53p		Low
Thu 12:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:52a		Low
Wed 11:45a		High
Wed 6:07p		Low
Thu 12:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:34a		Low
Wed 11:37a		High
Wed 5:49p		Low
Thu 12:08a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:44a		Low
Wed 4:14p		High
Wed 9:59p		Low
Thu 4:45a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:53a		Low
Wed 11:56a		High
Wed 6:04p		Low
Thu 12:34a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 8:51a		Low
Wed 3:48p		High
Wed 9:06p		Low
Thu 4:19a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 6:44a		Low
Wed 12:32p		High
Wed 7:00p		Low
Thu 1:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:43a		Low
Wed 11:39a		High
Wed 5:58p		Low
Thu 12:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 6:00a		Low
Wed 11:56a		High
Wed 6:29p		Low
Thu 12:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:54a		Low
Wed 11:48a		High
Wed 6:11p		Low
Thu 12:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 6:43a		Low
Wed 12:37p		High
Wed 7:04p		Low
Thu 1:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 11 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 12 seconds.

FRI: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Showers likely.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely.

SUN: N winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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