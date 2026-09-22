NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 22
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.large breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
19 - 25 mph (Gust 29 mph)
16 - 22 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 76°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|66° - 68°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:43am - 6:57pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 5:13a
|Low
Tue 11:22a
|High
Tue 5:31p
|Low
Tue 11:59p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:46a
|High
Tue 5:05p
|Low
Tue 11:23p
|High
Wed 5:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:01a
|Low
Tue 10:58a
|High
Tue 5:19p
|Low
Tue 11:35p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:50a
|High
Tue 5:01p
|Low
Tue 11:27p
|High
Wed 5:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:53a
|Low
Tue 3:27p
|High
Tue 9:11p
|Low
Wed 4:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:08a
|Low
Tue 11:08a
|High
Tue 5:19p
|Low
Tue 11:51p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 8:00a
|Low
Tue 3:01p
|High
Tue 8:18p
|Low
Wed 3:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 5:55a
|Low
Tue 11:41a
|High
Tue 6:13p
|Low
Wed 12:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:50a
|High
Tue 5:15p
|Low
Tue 11:42p
|High
Wed 5:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 5:11a
|Low
Tue 11:04a
|High
Tue 5:44p
|Low
Wed 12:03a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:14a
|Low
Tue 10:58a
|High
Tue 5:31p
|Low
Tue 11:52p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 5:55a
|Low
Tue 11:47a
|High
Tue 6:18p
|Low
Wed 12:36a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 10 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 10 seconds.
THU: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 11 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: N winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: N winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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