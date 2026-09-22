NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 22

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 22

Red flag flies in Bradley Beach (Patti McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.large breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
19 - 25 mph (Gust 29 mph)
16 - 22 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 76°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature66° - 68°
Sunrise/Sunset6:43am - 6:57pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 5:13a		Low
Tue 11:22a		High
Tue 5:31p		Low
Tue 11:59p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:46a		High
Tue 5:05p		Low
Tue 11:23p		High
Wed 5:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:01a		Low
Tue 10:58a		High
Tue 5:19p		Low
Tue 11:35p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:50a		High
Tue 5:01p		Low
Tue 11:27p		High
Wed 5:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:53a		Low
Tue 3:27p		High
Tue 9:11p		Low
Wed 4:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:08a		Low
Tue 11:08a		High
Tue 5:19p		Low
Tue 11:51p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 8:00a		Low
Tue 3:01p		High
Tue 8:18p		Low
Wed 3:38a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 5:55a		Low
Tue 11:41a		High
Tue 6:13p		Low
Wed 12:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:50a		High
Tue 5:15p		Low
Tue 11:42p		High
Wed 5:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 5:11a		Low
Tue 11:04a		High
Tue 5:44p		Low
Wed 12:03a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:14a		Low
Tue 10:58a		High
Tue 5:31p		Low
Tue 11:52p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 5:55a		Low
Tue 11:47a		High
Tue 6:18p		Low
Wed 12:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 11 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: N winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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