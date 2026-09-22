Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.large breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current. If able, swim parallel to the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 6 feet Winds From the Northeast

19 - 25 mph (Gust 29 mph)

16 - 22 knots (Gust 25 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 66° - 68° Sunrise/Sunset 6:43am - 6:57pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 5:13a Low

Tue 11:22a High

Tue 5:31p Low

Tue 11:59p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:46a High

Tue 5:05p Low

Tue 11:23p High

Wed 5:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:01a Low

Tue 10:58a High

Tue 5:19p Low

Tue 11:35p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:50a High

Tue 5:01p Low

Tue 11:27p High

Wed 5:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:53a Low

Tue 3:27p High

Tue 9:11p Low

Wed 4:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:08a Low

Tue 11:08a High

Tue 5:19p Low

Tue 11:51p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 8:00a Low

Tue 3:01p High

Tue 8:18p Low

Wed 3:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 5:55a Low

Tue 11:41a High

Tue 6:13p Low

Wed 12:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:50a High

Tue 5:15p Low

Tue 11:42p High

Wed 5:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 5:11a Low

Tue 11:04a High

Tue 5:44p Low

Wed 12:03a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:14a Low

Tue 10:58a High

Tue 5:31p Low

Tue 11:52p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 5:55a Low

Tue 11:47a High

Tue 6:18p Low

Wed 12:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 11 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: N winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 25 to 30 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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