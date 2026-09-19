NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 19

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 19

Yellow flag flies on a lifeguard stand in Bradley Beach (Patti McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday. Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
13 - 21 mph (Gust 26 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 78°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature68° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset6:40am - 7:02pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 8:16a		High
Sat 2:43p		Low
Sat 9:28p		High
Sun 3:16a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:40a		High
Sat 2:17p		Low
Sat 8:52p		High
Sun 2:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:52a		High
Sat 2:31p		Low
Sat 9:04p		High
Sun 3:04a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:44a		High
Sat 2:13p		Low
Sat 8:56p		High
Sun 2:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:01a		Low
Sat 12:21p		High
Sat 6:23p		Low
Sun 1:33a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:22a		High
Sat 2:38p		Low
Sat 9:26p		High
Sun 3:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 5:08a		Low
Sat 11:55a		High
Sat 5:30p		Low
Sun 1:07a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 8:51a		High
Sat 3:31p		Low
Sat 10:02p		High
Sun 4:03a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:45a		High
Sat 2:24p		Low
Sat 9:11p		High
Sun 3:01a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 7:56a		High
Sat 2:52p		Low
Sat 9:30p		High
Sun 3:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:55a		High
Sat 2:35p		Low
Sat 9:16p		High
Sun 3:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 8:53a		High
Sat 3:30p		Low
Sat 9:58p		High
Sun 4:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: N 4 ft at 4 seconds and E 4 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, building to 7 to 9 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft, building to 10 to 12 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds around 30 kt. Seas 12 to 14 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach

You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM