NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 19
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday. Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
13 - 21 mph (Gust 26 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 78°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:40am - 7:02pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 8:16a
|High
Sat 2:43p
|Low
Sat 9:28p
|High
Sun 3:16a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:40a
|High
Sat 2:17p
|Low
Sat 8:52p
|High
Sun 2:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:52a
|High
Sat 2:31p
|Low
Sat 9:04p
|High
Sun 3:04a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:44a
|High
Sat 2:13p
|Low
Sat 8:56p
|High
Sun 2:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:01a
|Low
Sat 12:21p
|High
Sat 6:23p
|Low
Sun 1:33a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:22a
|High
Sat 2:38p
|Low
Sat 9:26p
|High
Sun 3:19a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 5:08a
|Low
Sat 11:55a
|High
Sat 5:30p
|Low
Sun 1:07a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 8:51a
|High
Sat 3:31p
|Low
Sat 10:02p
|High
Sun 4:03a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:45a
|High
Sat 2:24p
|Low
Sat 9:11p
|High
Sun 3:01a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 7:56a
|High
Sat 2:52p
|Low
Sat 9:30p
|High
Sun 3:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:55a
|High
Sat 2:35p
|Low
Sat 9:16p
|High
Sun 3:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 8:53a
|High
Sat 3:30p
|Low
Sat 9:58p
|High
Sun 4:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers.
MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: N 4 ft at 4 seconds and E 4 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, building to 7 to 9 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft, building to 10 to 12 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: NE winds around 30 kt. Seas 12 to 14 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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