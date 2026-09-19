Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday. Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northeast

13 - 21 mph (Gust 26 mph)

12 - 18 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 68° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 6:40am - 7:02pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 8:16a High

Sat 2:43p Low

Sat 9:28p High

Sun 3:16a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:40a High

Sat 2:17p Low

Sat 8:52p High

Sun 2:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:52a High

Sat 2:31p Low

Sat 9:04p High

Sun 3:04a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:44a High

Sat 2:13p Low

Sat 8:56p High

Sun 2:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:01a Low

Sat 12:21p High

Sat 6:23p Low

Sun 1:33a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:22a High

Sat 2:38p Low

Sat 9:26p High

Sun 3:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 5:08a Low

Sat 11:55a High

Sat 5:30p Low

Sun 1:07a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 8:51a High

Sat 3:31p Low

Sat 10:02p High

Sun 4:03a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:45a High

Sat 2:24p Low

Sat 9:11p High

Sun 3:01a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 7:56a High

Sat 2:52p Low

Sat 9:30p High

Sun 3:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:55a High

Sat 2:35p Low

Sat 9:16p High

Sun 3:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 8:53a High

Sat 3:30p Low

Sat 9:58p High

Sun 4:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: N 4 ft at 4 seconds and E 4 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, building to 7 to 9 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft, building to 10 to 12 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds around 30 kt. Seas 12 to 14 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?! Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray