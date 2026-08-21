NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 21
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
13 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:13am - 7:47pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 9:03a
|High
Fri 3:21p
|Low
Fri 10:08p
|High
Sat 3:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:27a
|High
Fri 2:55p
|Low
Fri 9:32p
|High
Sat 3:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:39a
|High
Fri 3:09p
|Low
Fri 9:44p
|High
Sat 3:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:31a
|High
Fri 2:51p
|Low
Fri 9:36p
|High
Sat 3:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:32a
|Low
Fri 1:08p
|High
Fri 7:01p
|Low
Sat 2:13a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:05a
|High
Fri 3:24p
|Low
Fri 10:07p
|High
Sat 3:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 5:39a
|Low
Fri 12:42p
|High
Fri 6:08p
|Low
Sat 1:47a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 9:30a
|High
Fri 4:13p
|Low
Fri 10:38p
|High
Sat 4:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:29a
|High
Fri 3:10p
|Low
Fri 9:51p
|High
Sat 3:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 8:42a
|High
Fri 3:35p
|Low
Fri 10:08p
|High
Sat 3:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:37a
|High
Fri 3:27p
|Low
Fri 9:59p
|High
Sat 3:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 9:34a
|High
Fri 4:14p
|Low
Fri 10:41p
|High
Sat 4:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 13 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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