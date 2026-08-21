NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 21

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Aug. 21

Yellow flag flies in Seaside Heights (Ocean County Sheriff's Office)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
13 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Ocean Temperature76° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
Air Temperature77° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:13am - 7:47pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 9:03a		High
Fri 3:21p		Low
Fri 10:08p		High
Sat 3:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:27a		High
Fri 2:55p		Low
Fri 9:32p		High
Sat 3:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:39a		High
Fri 3:09p		Low
Fri 9:44p		High
Sat 3:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:31a		High
Fri 2:51p		Low
Fri 9:36p		High
Sat 3:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:32a		Low
Fri 1:08p		High
Fri 7:01p		Low
Sat 2:13a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:05a		High
Fri 3:24p		Low
Fri 10:07p		High
Sat 3:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 5:39a		Low
Fri 12:42p		High
Fri 6:08p		Low
Sat 1:47a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 9:30a		High
Fri 4:13p		Low
Fri 10:38p		High
Sat 4:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:29a		High
Fri 3:10p		Low
Fri 9:51p		High
Sat 3:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 8:42a		High
Fri 3:35p		Low
Fri 10:08p		High
Sat 3:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:37a		High
Fri 3:27p		Low
Fri 9:59p		High
Sat 3:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 9:34a		High
Fri 4:14p		Low
Fri 10:41p		High
Sat 4:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 13 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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