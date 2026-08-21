Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the North

13 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)

12 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots) Ocean Temperature 76° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 79°) Air Temperature 77° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:13am - 7:47pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 9:03a High

Fri 3:21p Low

Fri 10:08p High

Sat 3:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:27a High

Fri 2:55p Low

Fri 9:32p High

Sat 3:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:39a High

Fri 3:09p Low

Fri 9:44p High

Sat 3:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:31a High

Fri 2:51p Low

Fri 9:36p High

Sat 3:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:32a Low

Fri 1:08p High

Fri 7:01p Low

Sat 2:13a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:05a High

Fri 3:24p Low

Fri 10:07p High

Sat 3:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 5:39a Low

Fri 12:42p High

Fri 6:08p Low

Sat 1:47a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 9:30a High

Fri 4:13p Low

Fri 10:38p High

Sat 4:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:29a High

Fri 3:10p Low

Fri 9:51p High

Sat 3:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 8:42a High

Fri 3:35p Low

Fri 10:08p High

Sat 3:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:37a High

Fri 3:27p Low

Fri 9:59p High

Sat 3:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 9:34a High

Fri 4:14p Low

Fri 10:41p High

Sat 4:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 13 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

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