Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southeast

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 76°) Air Temperature 75° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:34am - 7:13pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:16a Low

Sat 3:33p High

Sat 9:30p Low

Sun 3:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:50a Low

Sat 2:57p High

Sat 9:04p Low

Sun 3:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:04a Low

Sat 3:09p High

Sat 9:18p Low

Sun 3:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:46a Low

Sat 3:01p High

Sat 9:00p Low

Sun 3:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:18a High

Sat 12:56p Low

Sat 7:38p High

Sun 1:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:08a Low

Sat 3:31p High

Sat 9:25p Low

Sun 3:50a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:52a High

Sat 12:03p Low

Sat 7:12p High

Sun 12:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:02a Low

Sat 4:02p High

Sat 10:18p Low

Sun 4:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:56a Low

Sat 3:04p High

Sat 9:12p Low

Sun 3:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:24a Low

Sat 3:26p High

Sat 9:42p Low

Sun 3:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:03a Low

Sat 3:10p High

Sat 9:22p Low

Sun 3:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:05a Low

Sat 4:06p High

Sat 10:23p Low

Sun 4:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey