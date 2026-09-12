NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 12
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:34am - 7:13pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 9:16a
|Low
Sat 3:33p
|High
Sat 9:30p
|Low
Sun 3:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:50a
|Low
Sat 2:57p
|High
Sat 9:04p
|Low
Sun 3:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:04a
|Low
Sat 3:09p
|High
Sat 9:18p
|Low
Sun 3:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:46a
|Low
Sat 3:01p
|High
Sat 9:00p
|Low
Sun 3:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:18a
|High
Sat 12:56p
|Low
Sat 7:38p
|High
Sun 1:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:08a
|Low
Sat 3:31p
|High
Sat 9:25p
|Low
Sun 3:50a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:52a
|High
Sat 12:03p
|Low
Sat 7:12p
|High
Sun 12:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 10:02a
|Low
Sat 4:02p
|High
Sat 10:18p
|Low
Sun 4:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:56a
|Low
Sat 3:04p
|High
Sat 9:12p
|Low
Sun 3:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 9:24a
|Low
Sat 3:26p
|High
Sat 9:42p
|Low
Sun 3:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:03a
|Low
Sat 3:10p
|High
Sat 9:22p
|Low
Sun 3:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 10:05a
|Low
Sat 4:06p
|High
Sat 10:23p
|Low
Sun 4:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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