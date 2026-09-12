NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 12

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 12

View from the 9/11 Memorial (R) in Mt. Mitchell Park in Highlands (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
Air Temperature75° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:34am - 7:13pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 9:16a		Low
Sat 3:33p		High
Sat 9:30p		Low
Sun 3:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:50a		Low
Sat 2:57p		High
Sat 9:04p		Low
Sun 3:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:04a		Low
Sat 3:09p		High
Sat 9:18p		Low
Sun 3:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:46a		Low
Sat 3:01p		High
Sat 9:00p		Low
Sun 3:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:18a		High
Sat 12:56p		Low
Sat 7:38p		High
Sun 1:10a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:08a		Low
Sat 3:31p		High
Sat 9:25p		Low
Sun 3:50a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:52a		High
Sat 12:03p		Low
Sat 7:12p		High
Sun 12:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 10:02a		Low
Sat 4:02p		High
Sat 10:18p		Low
Sun 4:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:56a		Low
Sat 3:04p		High
Sat 9:12p		Low
Sun 3:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 9:24a		Low
Sat 3:26p		High
Sat 9:42p		Low
Sun 3:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 9:03a		Low
Sat 3:10p		High
Sat 9:22p		Low
Sun 3:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 10:05a		Low
Sat 4:06p		High
Sat 10:23p		Low
Sun 4:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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