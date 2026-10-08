NJ’s splendid stretch of weather will end with rain from Isaias remnants this weekend

The Bottom Line

We have reached the warmest day of New Jersey’s splendid weather week. Widespread 70s will accompany plentiful sunshine and just a few midday clouds Thursday. A weak cold front will knock back temperatures to around 70 degrees for Friday and Saturday. Clouds will increase as the weekend begins, although both days still look dry and pleasant. All eyes are on Hurricane Isaias, the first hurricane of the season set to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Friday night. The remnants of that storm system will be in New Jersey’s neighborhood Sunday, bringing a chance of solid rain. Possibly some heavy rain, in fact, during Sunday’s afternoon and evening hours. If all goes well, our weather should clear out and dry out just in time for Columbus Day Monday.

Weather Hazards

The remnants of what is currently Hurricane Isaias will arrive in New Jersey on Sunday. There is still some uncertainty regarding the exact storm track and therefore the rainfall potential of this system by the time it reaches us. However, with tropical moisture in play, there is a good possibility of at least some heavy rain between Sunday afternoon and evening. Over an inch of rain is possible.

At this time, I do not see any other significant storm impacts such as very heavy tropical downpours, damaging wind, or coastal concerns. Flash flooding is a possibility worth monitoring if heavier rain bands develop, but I am not convinced we need to ring those alarm bells yet.

Climatological Context

October 8 is the 281st day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 69 to 71 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 49 to 52 degrees.

October is, on average, New Jersey’s sixth warmest, sixth wettest, and seventh snowiest month of the year.

Thursday

We have reached the warmest day of the week. Of course, it is also a cold front day, so temperatures will start to slide downward again.

Thursday morning is nowhere near as cold as Wednesday morning. Temperatures are mainly in the 50s across New Jersey rather than the 30s and 40s — a full 15 degrees warmer in many places.

So you can probably skip the jacket or sweater Thursday morning. It is a close call in the coolest spots, but you certainly will not need one later on.

Expect another beautiful day, although it will have a slightly different feel than earlier this week. The air will not be quite as crisp and autumnal. And we lose the brilliant blue sky — for a few minutes — as some midday clouds make a cameo appearance.

Otherwise, sunshine wins again. Thursday will be fairly warm and breezy, with highs reaching the mid 70s. I would not be surprised to see 80 in South Jersey. That is comfortably above normal for early October. But not quite summerlike.

A weak cold front will sweep through Thursday afternoon, but won't cause much fuss. The primary effect will be a reinforcing shot of cooler autumn air Thursday night.

Skies will be clear overnight, with seasonably cool low temperatures around 50 degrees.

Friday

Friday settles back into typical early October weather.

Expect mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and highs around 70 degrees. That is right around normal.

Some models do paint clouds creeping into South Jersey's sky as the day goes on. But I prefer a problem-free, clear day.

Saturday

Saturday gives New Jersey one more decent day before the weather turns downhill.

Clouds will increase sharply, as moisture from the approaching remnants of Hurricane Isaias begins spreading towards New Jersey. Having said that, Saturday should be a completely dry day for us.

High temperatures will once again reach around 70 degrees, making for another seasonable and comfortable October day.

Sunday & Beyond

Sunday is the one day to watch.

After making landfall along the Gulf Coast, Hurricane Isaias is forecast to fall apart quickly as it charges north and eventually northeast toward us. Most forecast models keep the heaviest axis of rain south of New Jersey. But it is becoming more and more likely that we will see at least some rain statewide as this tropical moisture visits on Sunday.

Expect rain to develop by around midday Sunday, potentially continuing through Sunday night. That puts the wettest periods during the late afternoon and early evening period.

Here's the thing. Current guidance does not necessarily ring any alarm bells. However, given the tropical origins of this system, there will be a deep supply of moisture available. So we need to be on our toes for the potential for some heavy rain. Possibly some very heavy rain, totalling an inch or more in spots.

At this point, I am not particularly worried about widespread flooding potential, damaging winds, or significant coastal impacts. This looks much more like a standard rainmaker than a full-fledged tropical storm experience for New Jersey. But it is worth keeping a close eye on, to see how the forecast continues to evolve.

High temperatures Sunday will be stuck in the 60s, thanks to thick clouds and rain.

The good news is that Isaias’ remnants should keep on moving. If the current timeline holds, rain will pull away by early Columbus Day Monday. That should set New Jersey up for clearing skies and a return to dry, pleasant October weather for the tail end of the holiday weekend.

The complete list of storm names for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.