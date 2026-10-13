A bumpy weather ride for NJ this week: Temperature swings and a few rounds of showers

The Bottom Line

This week’s weather forecast is a bumpy ride, starting warm, ending cold, with a few chances of rain in the middle. Tuesday will be a continuation of Monday’s beautiful weather. Sunshine should dominate the sky, allowing temperatures to warm well into the 70s. Humidity will be on the rise too, adding a stickiness to the air and possibly fueling some early morning and late-night fog. Wednesday will be the warmest day of this stretch, hitting 80-plus degrees across much of the state. However, a late-day cold front will introduce spotty showers and knock back temperatures to the 60s for Thursday. Friday will be a mostly cloudy, unsettled day with one round of potential showers in the morning and then another in the afternoon. Our weather will finally quiet down next weekend, as the coldest, driest air of the season takes hold and we get a taste of real autumn air here in New Jersey. The first widespread frost-freeze of the season is potentially on the horizon there too, right on schedule.

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Weather Hazards

This week’s weather will be unsettled and highly variable, with daily temperature swings and a few opportunities for rain. There could be some rumbles of thunder associated with Wednesday’s cold front, Friday morning’s warm front, and Friday afternoon’s cold front. However, severe weather seems unlikely.

I think the big thing to watch will be the sharp temperature drop following the late-week cold front. The weekend looks blustery, with a chance for 40-plus mph wind gusts. And the first widespread frost of the season is possible — although not guaranteed — Sunday morning as temperatures potentially dip into the 30s. Northwestern New Jersey could see the first real freeze of the season. Not necessarily hazardous to humans, although plants and crops will not be happy.

Climatological Context

October 13 is the 286th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 67 to 69 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 47 to 50 degrees.

October is, on average, New Jersey’s sixth warmest, sixth wettest, and seventh snowiest month of the year.

Tuesday

Lots of weather “stuff” is coming up later this week. But Tuesday is another nice, quiet day to soak in and enjoy.

Temperatures are mainly in the 50s Tuesday morning. Comfortably cool and crisp. It is probably a jacket-free day, especially once the sun gets going.

Patchy fog is possible through about 9 a.m., the one weather nuisance of the day. That is a sign that there is already a bit of humidity in the air — that moisture content will continue to increase over the next day and a half.

Otherwise, if you liked Monday’s weather, you are going to like Tuesday’s forecast too.

Expect mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and high temperatures in the mid 70s. That is roughly 10 degrees above normal for mid-October. Not too shabby. Definitely not October-ish.

Tuesday night will stay mainly clear. And it will not be cool at all, with lows only falling into the mid 60s.

Wednesday

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week.

Expect morning sunshine before clouds thicken up through the afternoon. It will be warm and fairly humid, with widespread highs at or above 80 degrees.

A cold front will approach late-day Wednesday, introducing the first of several rain chances this week. Spotty showers should starting around late afternoon through the evening hours. I would not rule out some rumbles of thunder, although severe weather is unlikely.

Once that front passes, temperatures and humidity levels will drop overnight.

Thursday

Thursday will feel dramatically different. Cooler. High temperatures will only reach the mid 60s. Much more seasonable.

But it should still be a pleasant day on balance, with partly sunny skies.

I think there is a chance of a shower both early and late on Thursday. But the majority of the day should be pleasant and fair.

Friday & Beyond

Friday will offer an unsettled end to the workweek, with a warmup then a cooldown in play.

First, a warm front rising northward through New Jersey may spark a round of spotty showers early Friday morning.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the 70s around the state by Friday afternoon. Once again, we reach above seasonal normals. This quieter section of the day will be mostly cloudy and breezy

And then a strong cold front sweeps an overarching round of scattered showers through the state in the afternoon. The final phase of this active weather week will sweep out the "junk" and usher in a cold, dry air mass for the weekend.

The good news is that the weekend looks dry — this is the first time I have been able to say that for a long time.

The bad news is that it looks pretty cold and blustery.

Saturday's highs are forecast to only reach the 50s. Wind gusts may reach 30 to 40 mph too, adding a bite to the chilly air. Now that will be a real taste of fall weather. A definite difference from the 80s earlier in the week.

We will have to watch Sunday morning carefully. If skies stay clear enough and the wind calms down enough, we could have our first widespread frost-freeze of the season with widespread 30s possible. Highs on Sunday will once again only reach the 50s, but at least it would come with lighter winds and abundant sunshine.

This weekend's big cooldown likely marks a transition to more "permanent" autumn weather going forward. Although there will likely be some ups and downs in the coming weeks, I sense we will see far more October-ish days than not going forward. Get those jackets and sweaters ready to go!

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.