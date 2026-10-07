Four more beautiful days for NJ, watching track of Isaias for the weekend

The Bottom Line

New Jersey will get four more nice days before the forecast turns sour and wet again for part of the holiday weekend. For now, soak in the sunshine. Wednesday morning is pretty chilly, with temperatures averaging 40 degrees around the state. We will warm up to a seasonable 70 degrees for a high. Thursday will get even warmer, well into the 70s. A weak cold front probably will not do much in terms of rain and wind, but it will knock temperatures back to around the 70-degree mark for Friday. And even though Saturday turns cloudy, we should squeeze out another pleasant and comfortable day. Trouble is brewing in the Gulf, as the system that is now Tropical Storm Isaias will likely enter our neighborhood Sunday — that is a day earlier than we had previously forecast. A period of rain is now looking likely for sometime Sunday, which could total an inch or more. Hopefully that will exit in time to allow for clearing skies and pleasant weather to return for the tail end of the holiday weekend on Columbus Day Monday.

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Weather Hazards

Patchy frost concerns are over, as temperatures moderate in the coming days. And Thursday’s cold front will cause little to no issue — maybe a sprinkle and a brief period of breezy conditions.

The big thing to watch is our next storm system, now set to arrive sometime Sunday. This has tropical origins, which means it will carry with it plentiful moisture to produce heavy rain. Model guidance currently suggests 1 to 2 inches of total rainfall is possible, which would be a healthy soaking and enough for some ponding and perhaps localized flooding issues.

Nothing concrete or overly alarming yet — just something to watch.

Climatological Context

October 7 is the 280th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 69 to 71 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 50 to 52 degrees.

October is, on average, New Jersey’s sixth warmest, sixth wettest, and seventh snowiest month of the year.

Wednesday

Oh look, another sunny, dry fall day!

This time around, you'd better grab a jacket or sweat first thing in the morning though. It's chilly out there! Easily the coldest morning of the season so far, temperatures are averaging upper 30s to start the day. The only warmer spots are the more insulated urban and coastal areas, which are in the 50s to start the day.

This brand of chilly morning is right on schedule, by the way. North Jersey typically sees its first frost around early October, with central and southern New Jersey following later in the month. And those cool nights should help accelerate some brilliant fall foliage colors in the coming weeks.

Skies are crystal clear, winds are light, and the air is nice and dry. While nobody should feel guilty about flipping on the car heater first thing, temperatures will bounce upward pretty quickly once the October sunshine really gets going.

Expect another bright, delightfully dry day with highs close to 70 degrees. That is comfortable and seasonable, right around normal for early October. And a few degrees warmer than Tuesday.

Good stuff all around.

Wednesday night will be cool, but nowhere near as cold as Tuesday night. Clear skies continue, with lows generally in the mid 50s. No frost concerns this time around.

Thursday

Thursday still looks like the warmest day of the stretch.

Expect sun with a few clouds and high temperatures reaching between 75 and 80 degrees. That is above normal. And a pretty spectacular October afternoon, with sun and a few clouds overhead.

A weak cold front will slide through New Jersey late-day. I am not worried about rain or wind issues, but it will knock back temperatures again heading toward the weekend.

Friday

Friday settles right back into seasonable, pleasant October weather.

Expect high temperatures around 70 degrees. The air will be cooler and drier behind Thursday’s front, but certainly not cold.

I think skies will stay mostly sunny on Friday. (Although the GFS model paints substantial high clouds arriving over New Jersey, ahead of some inclement weather moving in this weekend.)

Saturday & Beyond

Saturday will be the fourth and final nice day before our next storm system arrives.

Clouds will increase a lot, but Saturday should remain dry and comfortable, with highs in the upper 60s. Even with the bleaker sky, there should be no major weather problems for outdoor plans.

Sunday is a different story.

Tropical Storm Isaias has officially formed in the Gulf, and is expected to become the Atlantic basin's first hurricane of the season. (It's about time!) Isaias is forecast to make landfall somewhere between Florida panhandle, Alabama, and Mississippi late Friday night. And then the remnants of Isaias will be in our neighborhood later this weekend.

The timing of this next batch of wet weather has nudged earlier. Instead of waiting until Columbus Day Monday, a period of rain is now looking increasingly likely sometime Sunday.

Yes, for the fifth Sunday in a row, New Jersey has rain in the forecast.

Because this system has tropical origins, there will be plenty of moisture available. Heavy rain is a possibility for part of the day, and early guidance suggests rainfall totals on the order of 1 to 2 inches are possible. That would qualify as a healthy soaking and could produce some ponding and localized flooding.

The precise timing and impacts are still up in the air. We will be watching this very closely in the coming days, of course.

The ultimate hope is that the system moves through efficiently enough for improving conditions on Columbus Day Monday. Another batch of inclement weather is possible next Tuesday.

The complete list of storm names for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.