Feeling like fall with spectacular sunshine across NJ this week

The Bottom Line

The sunshine celebration continues this week. Tuesday will be on the cool side, with temperatures running about 7 degrees below normal for early October. It will be sunny and breezy, with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon temperatures in the 60s. There is an October chill in the air, so don’t be shy about reaching for a jacket or sweater. Especially Tuesday night, as temperatures dip into the 30s and 40s across the state. Wednesday bounces back toward 70 degrees, again with lots of sunshine. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, in the 70s, with some clouds and maybe a sprinkle. And then our weather stays quiet and pleasant through the end of the week, as we eye our next chance of rain arriving at the end of the upcoming holiday weekend.

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Weather Hazards

Tuesday night will likely be the bottom of the barrel of this cool wave, New Jersey’s coldest night since early June. Patchy frost will be possible in the coldest corners of the state by Wednesday morning — the northwest hills and the Pine Barrens — if temperatures dip into the 30s.

Our next storm system on the horizon for Monday could produce some solid rain. But it is too early to sweat the details yet.

Climatological Context

October 6 is the 279th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 69 to 71 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 50 to 53 degrees.

October is, on average, New Jersey’s sixth warmest, sixth wettest, and seventh snowiest month of the year.

Tuesday

If you had any doubt that fall is in the air, just take a look at the thermometer.

Tuesday morning temperatures ranged from about 35 degrees in northwestern New Jersey to around 55 degrees at the Jersey Shore. Most of the state started the day in the chilly 40s. I believe it is fair to call this New Jersey’s coldest morning since early June.

So yes, grab a jacket or sweater on your way out the door. There is definitely an October chill in the air.

The coolest, driest air mass of the season so far is now firmly in place. Tuesday will feature lots of golden sunshine and blue sky, although a stiff breeze will keep that crisp air moving around.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will only reach the lower 60s, noticeably cooler than Monday and roughly 7 degrees below normal. That will make the day feel more like late October than early October.

Still, there is really nothing wrong with this forecast. It is sunny. It is dry. And that's it — I really enjoy crisp fall days just like this.

Temperatures will really bottom out Tuesday night, thanks to that classic recipe of clear skies, light winds, and very dry air. Most of New Jersey is forecast to fall into the lower to mid 40s. Some 30s are likely in northwestern New Jersey and the Pine Barrens, which may be cold enough for patchy frost to develop by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

Wednesday begins chilly, but temperatures will start to moderate nicely.

Expect another full day of sunshine, dry air, and dry weather. High temperatures will push into the upper 60s. That is right around normal for early October.

Smooth sailing all around.

Thursday

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. And also the day we get a little change in direction, weatherwise.

High temperatures should climb into the middle to upper 70s, making for a nice, warm October afternoon. Expect sun with a few clouds mixed in this time around.

A weak cold front will slide through at some point. I can't completely rule out a sprinkle — but it's really nothing to write home about or plan around.

Friday & Beyond

The bigger effect of that front will be another minor temperature drop heading into Friday. But sunny skies and dry conditions will continue as we head into the holiday weekend.

For Friday, expect mostly sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees. Fantastic, textbook early-mid October weather.

Quiet weather will continue on Saturday, with sunshine and lower 70s. And Sunday will become mostly cloudy to overcast, but again we will probably touch the 70s.

New Jersey's next substantial stormy setup does not materialize until late Sunday night to Columbus Day Monday. This storm system is currently developing in the Gulf, and could become a tropical storm within the next day. (The next name on the list for the Atlantic basin is Isaias.)

A round of steady to heavy rain is possible, which could affect outdoor and/or travel plans. As of now, that looks to be the only impact. And we should flip right back to nice, dry weather for Tuesday and beyond. (Possibly even drying out Monday afternoon.)

There is plenty of time for the timing, track, and rainfall details to evolve. For now, let's kick back, relax, and enjoy some classic fall weather in the Garden State!

Get Lost this Fall: Corn Maze 'No-No' Rules Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.