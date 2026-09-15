Crisp and comfortable: Gorgeous, dry weather continues for New Jersey

The Bottom Line

We have reached the midpoint of September, with exactly one week to go until the start of fall. And Tuesday will offer a taste of early fall weather, with a cool morning and a comfortable, crisp afternoon. Expect sunshine to start, then a few fair-weather clouds later on. Low humidity and dry weather will make for a gorgeous day. For the record, I love temperatures in the 70s. They are my favorite. Wednesday looks good too, with sunshine and highs closer to 80 degrees. And then we will see cloud cover and humidity increase through the second half of the week. Although a spot shower is possible late-day Thursday, things still look nice overall. Our next chance of substantial rain is at least five to seven days away.

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Weather Hazards

There are no hazardous weather concerns for New Jersey through the rest of this week.

Climatological Context

September 15 is the 258th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 78 to 79 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 58 to 61 degrees.

September is, on average, New Jersey’s fourth warmest and sixth driest month of the year.

Tuesday

If I could take my idea of a "perfect" day's weather and copy and paste it over and over and over again, it would be very similar to Tuesday. I love crisp, cool mornings. I love highs in the 70s. I love sunshine and dry weather. It is going to be a beautiful day!

Now for some, Tuesday morning is definitely chilly, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across most of the state. (60s along the coast, insulated by the warmer ocean and bay water.) Yes, it may be a little too cool for shorts and a t-shirt, and you may be reaching for a hoodie or jacket to start the day.

This will be New Jersey’s little taste of early fall.

Tuesday will almost certainly be the coolest and driest day of the entire week. Expect plenty of sunshine through the morning, followed by a few harmless fair-weather clouds during the afternoon. Humidity will stay bargain-basement low, and highs will reach about 70 to 75 degrees.

That is about 5 degrees below normal for mid-September. But in my book, not too hot, not too cold, just right.

Especially since, despite the cooler air, the sun is still strong. The UV Index remains high, so sunscreen is still a smart idea if you are spending significant time outside.

Tuesday evening will stay clear, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s overnight. Crisp and comfortable, but not as cool as last night.

Wednesday

The beautiful weather rolls right along Wednesday.

Expect mostly sunny skies, dry weather, and highs pushing to around 80 degrees. That is closer to normal for the middle of September. Humidity may tick upward late day, but hardly enough to notice.

Thursday

Thursday gets a little more complicated.

Skies will turn partly sunny, humidity will creep noticeably upward, and high temperatures will climb into the lower 80s. That makes Thursday warmer than the first half of the week, although still nowhere close to what I would call "hot".

In addition, we could see a few isolated showers around on Thursday. I do think most of New Jersey will stay dry, and there is no indication of an organized round of rain or thunderstorms. So there is no need to sweat about your outdoor plans. Just keep an eye on the sky.

Thursday is really not a bad day at all. It is just the beginning of a shift back toward warmer, cloudier, more humid weather.

Friday & Beyond

Friday should be a good day, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs again in the lower 80s. My forecast is showing reasonable humidity and dry weather for now.

Saturday may feature more clouds than sun at times, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. But again, dry and comfortable and pleasant.

New Jersey's next minor rain chance may come Sunday in the form of some spotty showers. Nothing big, but part of the day could turn wet. Additional showers are possible on Monday.

And then Tuesday is the official start of fall. The Autumnal Equinox officially arrives at 8:04 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

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Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.