NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 15

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 15

Boardwalk in Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
15 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
13 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
Air Temperature73° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset6:36am - 7:10pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Mon 10:41a		Low
Mon 4:58p		High
Mon 10:58p		Low
Tue 5:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 10:15a		Low
Mon 4:22p		High
Mon 10:32p		Low
Tue 4:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 10:29a		Low
Mon 4:34p		High
Mon 10:46p		Low
Tue 4:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 10:11a		Low
Mon 4:26p		High
Mon 10:28p		Low
Tue 4:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:35a		High
Mon 2:21p		Low
Mon 9:03p		High
Tue 2:38a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Mon 10:36a		Low
Mon 5:01p		High
Mon 10:54p		Low
Tue 5:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:09a		High
Mon 1:28p		Low
Mon 8:37p		High
Tue 1:45a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 5:00a		High
Mon 11:29a		Low
Mon 5:35p		High
Mon 11:44p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 10:17a		Low
Mon 4:33p		High
Mon 10:33p		Low
Tue 4:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Mon 10:45a		Low
Mon 4:56p		High
Mon 10:58p		Low
Tue 4:56a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Mon 10:22a		Low
Mon 4:36p		High
Mon 10:41p		Low
Tue 4:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 5:02a		High
Mon 11:27a		Low
Mon 5:35p		High
Mon 11:46p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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