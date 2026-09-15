Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

15 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)

13 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 76°) Air Temperature 73° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:36am - 7:10pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 10:41a Low

Mon 4:58p High

Mon 10:58p Low

Tue 5:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:15a Low

Mon 4:22p High

Mon 10:32p Low

Tue 4:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:29a Low

Mon 4:34p High

Mon 10:46p Low

Tue 4:42a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:11a Low

Mon 4:26p High

Mon 10:28p Low

Tue 4:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:35a High

Mon 2:21p Low

Mon 9:03p High

Tue 2:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:36a Low

Mon 5:01p High

Mon 10:54p Low

Tue 5:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:09a High

Mon 1:28p Low

Mon 8:37p High

Tue 1:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 5:00a High

Mon 11:29a Low

Mon 5:35p High

Mon 11:44p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:17a Low

Mon 4:33p High

Mon 10:33p Low

Tue 4:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:45a Low

Mon 4:56p High

Mon 10:58p Low

Tue 4:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:22a Low

Mon 4:36p High

Mon 10:41p Low

Tue 4:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 5:02a High

Mon 11:27a Low

Mon 5:35p High

Mon 11:46p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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