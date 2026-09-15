NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 15
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
15 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
13 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:36am - 7:10pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 10:41a
|Low
Mon 4:58p
|High
Mon 10:58p
|Low
Tue 5:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:15a
|Low
Mon 4:22p
|High
Mon 10:32p
|Low
Tue 4:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:29a
|Low
Mon 4:34p
|High
Mon 10:46p
|Low
Tue 4:42a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:11a
|Low
Mon 4:26p
|High
Mon 10:28p
|Low
Tue 4:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:35a
|High
Mon 2:21p
|Low
Mon 9:03p
|High
Tue 2:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:36a
|Low
Mon 5:01p
|High
Mon 10:54p
|Low
Tue 5:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:09a
|High
Mon 1:28p
|Low
Mon 8:37p
|High
Tue 1:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 5:00a
|High
Mon 11:29a
|Low
Mon 5:35p
|High
Mon 11:44p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:17a
|Low
Mon 4:33p
|High
Mon 10:33p
|Low
Tue 4:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:45a
|Low
Mon 4:56p
|High
Mon 10:58p
|Low
Tue 4:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:22a
|Low
Mon 4:36p
|High
Mon 10:41p
|Low
Tue 4:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 5:02a
|High
Mon 11:27a
|Low
Mon 5:35p
|High
Mon 11:46p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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