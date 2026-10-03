NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Oct. 3

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Oct. 3

Island Beach State Park Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
12 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 69°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Air Temperature68° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset6:54am - 6:40pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 7:26a		High
Sat 1:54p		Low
Sat 8:46p		High
Sun 2:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:50a		High
Sat 1:28p		Low
Sat 8:10p		High
Sun 2:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:02a		High
Sat 1:42p		Low
Sat 8:22p		High
Sun 2:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:54a		High
Sat 1:24p		Low
Sat 8:14p		High
Sun 2:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:12a		Low
Sat 11:31a		High
Sat 5:34p		Low
Sun 12:51a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:27a		High
Sat 1:43p		Low
Sat 8:50p		High
Sun 2:30a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 11:05a		High
Sat 4:41p		Low
Sun 12:25a		High
Sun 5:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 8:00a		High
Sat 2:48p		Low
Sat 9:22p		High
Sun 3:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:57a		High
Sat 1:29p		Low
Sat 8:19p		High
Sun 2:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 7:21a		High
Sat 2:08p		Low
Sat 8:43p		High
Sun 2:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:03a		High
Sat 1:39p		Low
Sat 8:22p		High
Sun 2:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 7:59a		High
Sat 2:39p		Low
Sat 9:09p		High
Sun 3:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Showers likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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