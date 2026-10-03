Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

12 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)

10 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 69°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Air Temperature 68° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 6:54am - 6:40pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 7:26a High

Sat 1:54p Low

Sat 8:46p High

Sun 2:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:50a High

Sat 1:28p Low

Sat 8:10p High

Sun 2:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:02a High

Sat 1:42p Low

Sat 8:22p High

Sun 2:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:54a High

Sat 1:24p Low

Sat 8:14p High

Sun 2:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:12a Low

Sat 11:31a High

Sat 5:34p Low

Sun 12:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:27a High

Sat 1:43p Low

Sat 8:50p High

Sun 2:30a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 11:05a High

Sat 4:41p Low

Sun 12:25a High

Sun 5:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 8:00a High

Sat 2:48p Low

Sat 9:22p High

Sun 3:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:57a High

Sat 1:29p Low

Sat 8:19p High

Sun 2:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 7:21a High

Sat 2:08p Low

Sat 8:43p High

Sun 2:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:03a High

Sat 1:39p Low

Sat 8:22p High

Sun 2:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 7:59a High

Sat 2:39p Low

Sat 9:09p High

Sun 3:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Showers likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer 10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit... Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson