NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Oct. 3
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
12 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 69°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:54am - 6:40pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 7:26a
|High
Sat 1:54p
|Low
Sat 8:46p
|High
Sun 2:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:50a
|High
Sat 1:28p
|Low
Sat 8:10p
|High
Sun 2:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:02a
|High
Sat 1:42p
|Low
Sat 8:22p
|High
Sun 2:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:54a
|High
Sat 1:24p
|Low
Sat 8:14p
|High
Sun 2:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:12a
|Low
Sat 11:31a
|High
Sat 5:34p
|Low
Sun 12:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:27a
|High
Sat 1:43p
|Low
Sat 8:50p
|High
Sun 2:30a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 11:05a
|High
Sat 4:41p
|Low
Sun 12:25a
|High
Sun 5:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 8:00a
|High
Sat 2:48p
|Low
Sat 9:22p
|High
Sun 3:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:57a
|High
Sat 1:29p
|Low
Sat 8:19p
|High
Sun 2:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 7:21a
|High
Sat 2:08p
|Low
Sat 8:43p
|High
Sun 2:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:03a
|High
Sat 1:39p
|Low
Sat 8:22p
|High
Sun 2:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 7:59a
|High
Sat 2:39p
|Low
Sat 9:09p
|High
Sun 3:20a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Showers likely in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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