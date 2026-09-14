A little taste of fall: NJ turns cooler, drier, and refreshingly comfortable

The Bottom Line

The official start of fall — the autumnal equinox — is now just eight days away. And New Jersey is going to get a little taste of early fall weather this week, as cooler, drier air arrives. Monday is a cold front day. After a stormy then steamy Sunday, the air will turn crisp, refreshing, and comfortable by late morning. It should be a gorgeous, sunny, breezy afternoon. Monday night will be a bit cool, possibly enough to have some New Jersey residents reaching for a sweatshirt. Tuesday could become the coolest day since the beginning of June for part of the state, although we will see a mix of sun and clouds, dry weather, and continued low humidity. Wednesday and Thursday warm back up into the 80s. There are minimal rain chances this week, with just a few spot showers around on Thursday and then possibly over the weekend. And this dry weather is OK, given the past few months of soggy weather and the dramatic improvements in New Jersey’s drought status.

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Weather Hazards

No hazardous weather is expected over the next 7 days. Rainfall will be light, warmth will be reasonable, surf will be calm, and weather will be pleasant.

Climatological Context

September 14 is the 257th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 78 to 79 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 59 to 62 degrees.

September is, on average, New Jersey’s fourth warmest and sixth driest month of the year.

Monday

Monday is a cold front day. And what a difference a day will make, after a stormy-then-steamy Sunday.

To start early Monday morning, temperatures are hovering around 70 degrees across New Jersey. Still sticky. You may encounter some fog or a brief sprinkle through mid-morning, as a cold front sweeps through the state. Don't expect much rain though — the vast majority of New Jersey and the vast majority of the day will be dry.

Change will be in the air by late morning. As cooler, drier air arrives, it will not take long to notice the difference. A breeze will kick up, humidity will drop like a stone, and the air will feel crisp, refreshing, breathable, and wonderful by lunchtime.

Monday afternoon will be sunny and breezy, with high temperatures only in the mid 70s. That is about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Sunday and a bit below normal for mid-September.

Monday night gets legitimately cool. Under clear skies and very dry air, low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s for most of the state. The coolest spots in northwestern New Jersey and the Pine Barrens may dip into the upper 40s.

Don't be shy about grabbing a jacket or sweatshirt for late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

Tuesday's forecast really reads like early fall — late September or early October. In fact, for parts of the Garden State, it could turn out to be the coolest day since the beginning of June.

Expect sun and clouds, dry weather, continued low humidity, and highs between 70 and 75 degrees.

It is not cool enough to be "jacket all day" weather. But it is definitely a “windows open” kind of day. And maybe a “hoodie in the morning” kind of day.

Wednesday

The pleasant weather continues on Wednesday, even as temperatures warm back up.

Highs will pop back to around 80 degrees, very close to normal for the middle of September. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry weather.

Once again, low humidity and no big weather headaches.

Thursday & Beyond

The warmup continues on Thursday, with highs reaching into the lower 80s.

Skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy. And an isolated shower will be possible.

Thursday is New Jersey’s next chance of rain, several days away. Even so, it does not look like a big deal. Just a few raindrops, nothing organized.

Temperatures will seesaw across the 80-degree mark through the weekend. Another isolated shower chance may pop up from late Saturday into Sunday. Again, nothing major.

After so much rain over the last few months, and after dramatic improvement in New Jersey’s drought status, the state can afford — and deserves — a little break from soggy weather.

There is one tropical development being watched out in the middle of the Atlantic. But there is nothing imminent or overly distressing there.

So the big picture for the last full week of summer is simple and very pleasant: lower humidity, cooler nights, seasonably warm afternoons, minimal rain chances, and no hazardous weather concerns. A little taste of fall, no complaints.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.