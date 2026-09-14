Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the North

16 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)

14 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 76°) Air Temperature 75° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:36am - 7:10pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:58a Low

Sun 4:17p High

Sun 10:13p Low

Mon 4:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:32a Low

Sun 3:41p High

Sun 9:47p Low

Mon 3:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:46a Low

Sun 3:53p High

Sun 10:01p Low

Mon 4:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:28a Low

Sun 3:45p High

Sun 9:43p Low

Mon 3:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:58a High

Sun 1:38p Low

Sun 8:22p High

Mon 1:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:52a Low

Sun 4:16p High

Sun 10:09p Low

Mon 4:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 7:32a High

Sun 12:45p Low

Sun 7:56p High

Mon 1:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 10:46a Low

Sun 4:49p High

Sun 11:01p Low

Mon 5:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:37a Low

Sun 3:47p High

Sun 9:52p Low

Mon 3:59a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:05a Low

Sun 4:10p High

Sun 10:21p Low

Mon 4:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:43a Low

Sun 3:53p High

Sun 10:02p Low

Mon 4:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 10:46a Low

Sun 4:50p High

Sun 11:05p Low

Mon 5:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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