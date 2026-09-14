NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 14
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
16 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
14 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:36am - 7:10pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 9:58a
|Low
Sun 4:17p
|High
Sun 10:13p
|Low
Mon 4:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:32a
|Low
Sun 3:41p
|High
Sun 9:47p
|Low
Mon 3:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:46a
|Low
Sun 3:53p
|High
Sun 10:01p
|Low
Mon 4:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:28a
|Low
Sun 3:45p
|High
Sun 9:43p
|Low
Mon 3:58a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:58a
|High
Sun 1:38p
|Low
Sun 8:22p
|High
Mon 1:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:52a
|Low
Sun 4:16p
|High
Sun 10:09p
|Low
Mon 4:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 7:32a
|High
Sun 12:45p
|Low
Sun 7:56p
|High
Mon 1:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 10:46a
|Low
Sun 4:49p
|High
Sun 11:01p
|Low
Mon 5:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:37a
|Low
Sun 3:47p
|High
Sun 9:52p
|Low
Mon 3:59a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:05a
|Low
Sun 4:10p
|High
Sun 10:21p
|Low
Mon 4:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:43a
|Low
Sun 3:53p
|High
Sun 10:02p
|Low
Mon 4:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 10:46a
|Low
Sun 4:50p
|High
Sun 11:05p
|Low
Mon 5:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler
The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank
Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray
Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba