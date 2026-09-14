NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 14

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 14

Bradley Beach (Patti McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
16 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
14 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
Air Temperature75° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset6:36am - 7:10pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 9:58a		Low
Sun 4:17p		High
Sun 10:13p		Low
Mon 4:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:32a		Low
Sun 3:41p		High
Sun 9:47p		Low
Mon 3:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:46a		Low
Sun 3:53p		High
Sun 10:01p		Low
Mon 4:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:28a		Low
Sun 3:45p		High
Sun 9:43p		Low
Mon 3:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:58a		High
Sun 1:38p		Low
Sun 8:22p		High
Mon 1:53a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 9:52a		Low
Sun 4:16p		High
Sun 10:09p		Low
Mon 4:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 7:32a		High
Sun 12:45p		Low
Sun 7:56p		High
Mon 1:00a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 10:46a		Low
Sun 4:49p		High
Sun 11:01p		Low
Mon 5:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:37a		Low
Sun 3:47p		High
Sun 9:52p		Low
Mon 3:59a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 10:05a		Low
Sun 4:10p		High
Sun 10:21p		Low
Mon 4:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:43a		Low
Sun 3:53p		High
Sun 10:02p		Low
Mon 4:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 10:46a		Low
Sun 4:50p		High
Sun 11:05p		Low
Mon 5:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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