A summerlike start to October for New Jersey: 70s and 80s on the way

The Bottom Line

New Jersey will be in a fairly nice slice of the atmosphere for the next few days, as temperatures turn summerlike to begin October. Wednesday will be a pleasant day — similar to Tuesday with mixed clouds and sun, and potentially a few degrees warmer in the 70s. A quick shower is possible early Thursday, then we make a run for 80 degrees. Friday will be the warmest day of the week, reaching into the 80s — downright summerlike. Watch for a round of late-day showers, though, as a cold front slides through. That will knock back temperatures to the 60s for the first weekend of October. But the storm system we had been watching for Sunday now looks to stay south of New Jersey, hopefully keeping our weather mainly dry and pleasant for the foreseeable future.

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Weather Hazards

None. For the first time in a while, there are no watches, warnings, or advisories posted for New Jersey. And I have no hazardous weather or surf conditions to mention.

Good!

Climatological Context

September 30 is the 273rd day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 72 to 74 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 52 to 55 degrees.

September is, on average, New Jersey’s fourth warmest and sixth driest month of the year.

Looking ahead, October is, on average, New Jersey’s sixth warmest, sixth wettest, and seventh snowiest month of the year.

Wednesday

Honestly, this might be my pick for the nicest day of the week. It will not be the warmest or the sunniest day. But Wednesday will be dry from start to finish, and I love temperatures in the 70s.

It is a nice peaceful morning across New Jersey, with temperatures on either side of 60 degrees. Skies are fairly clear and winds are light.

Overall, Wednesday’s weather will look pretty similar to Tuesday, with temperatures climbing just a few degrees higher. Look for highs in the mid 70s. That will put New Jersey warmer than normal for the first time since fall began early last week.

Once again, I am calling Wednesday partly sunny. The early part of the day looks brighter than later on, as some additional cloud cover drifts in.

Wednesday night will turn cloudy. And rising humidity might make it feel somewhat sticky too. Lows will only fall into the lower 60s, noticeably milder than recent nights.

Thursday

Happy October! 'Tis the season for pumpkin spice, falling leaves, and chilly temperatures! But not quite yet... We're got a touch of summer in the forecast.

Early Thursday morning, a weak disturbance looks to drive a few spotty showers through New Jersey. They should be brief and light, and certainly not enough to ruin the day. But you may need the umbrella and/or windshield wipers for an hour or two.

Clouds will then give way to some sunshine, and temperatures will take another jump upward. Highs will reach about 80 degrees.

If you are thinking about squeezing in some beach time, Thursday and Friday may offer an opportunity. Just remember that lifeguards are generally off duty for the season, and parts of the Shore suffered significant erosion during last week’s coastal storm. The rip current risk may also be elevated too.

Friday

Friday will be the warmest day of the week. Truly a taste of summertime.

Expect partly sunny skies, a brisk breeze, and highs in the lower to mid 80s. Flirting with record highs. Probably time to dig the shorts back out. Maybe even flip on the air conditioner again.

Friday will not stay perfectly quiet from start to finish, however. As a cold front approaches late-day, it will deliver a line of showers around late afternoon or evening.

That rain chance should be relatively quick-moving. I do not expect a major soaking or severe weather at this point — maybe a tenth of an inch of rainfall.

The bigger consequence of Friday’s cold front will be what comes behind it: cooler temperatures for the weekend.

The Weekend & Beyond

The forecast for the first weekend of October is looking much better than it did just a day ago.

Saturday turns cooler behind Friday’s cold front, and highs scaling back to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. No more 80s, but it should still qualify as a very pleasant fall day. Especially with dry weather and mostly sunny skies.

We had been watching an area of low pressure set to ride along a frontal boundary on Sunday, leading to a prolonged period of steady to heavy rain. However, all forecast models have shifted that rain chance south of New Jersey now. So I have adjusted the forecast accordingly.

For now, we'll call for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with highs in the mid 60s. I will include a precautionary chance of a shower as we continue to monitor that storm system in the neighborhood.

Maybe — finally — New Jersey gets a nice weekend for the first time since Labor Day. Fingers crossed.

Beyond the weekend, another push of cooler and drier air next week may become important. Northwestern New Jersey could even flirt with overnight 30s by the middle of next week, putting the season’s first frost on the table right. That timing is about right for this time of year. (Most of the state will see the first frost later in October, closer to Halloween.)

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.