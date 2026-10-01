NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Oct. 1
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:52am - 6:43pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:24a
|High
Thu 11:44a
|Low
Thu 6:24p
|High
Fri 12:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:18a
|Low
Thu 5:48p
|High
Fri 12:01a
|Low
Fri 5:41a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:00a
|High
Thu 11:32a
|Low
Thu 6:00p
|High
Fri 12:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:14a
|Low
Thu 5:52p
|High
Thu 11:57p
|Low
Fri 5:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:29a
|High
Thu 3:24p
|Low
Thu 10:29p
|High
Fri 4:07a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:17a
|High
Thu 11:37a
|Low
Thu 6:34p
|High
Fri 12:19a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:03a
|High
Thu 2:31p
|Low
Thu 10:03p
|High
Fri 3:14a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 5:54a
|High
Thu 12:43p
|Low
Thu 7:11p
|High
Fri 1:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:21a
|Low
Thu 6:03p
|High
Thu 11:57p
|Low
Fri 5:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:20a
|High
Thu 12:01p
|Low
Thu 6:29p
|High
Fri 12:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:29a
|Low
Thu 6:04p
|High
Thu 11:57p
|Low
Fri 5:56a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 6:00a
|High
Thu 12:34p
|Low
Thu 6:56p
|High
Fri 1:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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