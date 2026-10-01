Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

6 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 68°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Air Temperature 71° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 6:52am - 6:43pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:24a High

Thu 11:44a Low

Thu 6:24p High

Fri 12:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:18a Low

Thu 5:48p High

Fri 12:01a Low

Fri 5:41a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:00a High

Thu 11:32a Low

Thu 6:00p High

Fri 12:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:14a Low

Thu 5:52p High

Thu 11:57p Low

Fri 5:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:29a High

Thu 3:24p Low

Thu 10:29p High

Fri 4:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:17a High

Thu 11:37a Low

Thu 6:34p High

Fri 12:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:03a High

Thu 2:31p Low

Thu 10:03p High

Fri 3:14a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 5:54a High

Thu 12:43p Low

Thu 7:11p High

Fri 1:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:21a Low

Thu 6:03p High

Thu 11:57p Low

Fri 5:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:20a High

Thu 12:01p Low

Thu 6:29p High

Fri 12:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:29a Low

Thu 6:04p High

Thu 11:57p Low

Fri 5:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 6:00a High

Thu 12:34p Low

Thu 6:56p High

Fri 1:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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