NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Oct. 1

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Oct. 1

Bradley Beach Wed., Sept 30, 2026 (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Air Temperature71° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset6:52am - 6:43pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:24a		High
Thu 11:44a		Low
Thu 6:24p		High
Fri 12:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:18a		Low
Thu 5:48p		High
Fri 12:01a		Low
Fri 5:41a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:00a		High
Thu 11:32a		Low
Thu 6:00p		High
Fri 12:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:14a		Low
Thu 5:52p		High
Thu 11:57p		Low
Fri 5:45a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:29a		High
Thu 3:24p		Low
Thu 10:29p		High
Fri 4:07a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:17a		High
Thu 11:37a		Low
Thu 6:34p		High
Fri 12:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 9:03a		High
Thu 2:31p		Low
Thu 10:03p		High
Fri 3:14a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 5:54a		High
Thu 12:43p		Low
Thu 7:11p		High
Fri 1:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:21a		Low
Thu 6:03p		High
Thu 11:57p		Low
Fri 5:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 5:20a		High
Thu 12:01p		Low
Thu 6:29p		High
Fri 12:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:29a		Low
Thu 6:04p		High
Thu 11:57p		Low
Fri 5:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 6:00a		High
Thu 12:34p		Low
Thu 6:56p		High
Fri 1:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 11 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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