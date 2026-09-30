NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 30

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 30

Beach erosion in Brigantine Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026 (Gov. Mikie Sherrill via X)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
2 - 6 mph (Gust 7 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 6 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 67°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature69° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:51am - 6:44pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 10:47a		Low
Wed 5:29p		High
Wed 11:23p		Low
Thu 5:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:21a		Low
Wed 4:53p		High
Wed 10:57p		Low
Thu 4:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:35a		Low
Wed 5:05p		High
Wed 11:11p		Low
Thu 5:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:17a		Low
Wed 4:57p		High
Wed 10:53p		Low
Thu 4:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:44a		High
Wed 2:27p		Low
Wed 9:34p		High
Thu 3:03a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 10:42a		Low
Wed 5:32p		High
Wed 11:18p		Low
Thu 5:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:18a		High
Wed 1:34p		Low
Wed 9:08p		High
Thu 2:10a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 5:05a		High
Wed 11:49a		Low
Wed 6:10p		High
Thu 12:13a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:26a		Low
Wed 5:00p		High
Wed 10:57p		Low
Thu 4:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 11:08a		Low
Wed 5:29p		High
Wed 11:29p		Low
Thu 5:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:37a		Low
Wed 5:04p		High
Wed 11:01p		Low
Thu 4:59a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:11a		High
Wed 11:41a		Low
Wed 5:58p		High
Thu 12:10a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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