Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

2 - 6 mph (Gust 7 mph)

2 - 5 knots (Gust 6 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 67°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 69° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:51am - 6:44pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:47a Low

Wed 5:29p High

Wed 11:23p Low

Thu 5:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:21a Low

Wed 4:53p High

Wed 10:57p Low

Thu 4:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:35a Low

Wed 5:05p High

Wed 11:11p Low

Thu 5:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:17a Low

Wed 4:57p High

Wed 10:53p Low

Thu 4:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:44a High

Wed 2:27p Low

Wed 9:34p High

Thu 3:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:42a Low

Wed 5:32p High

Wed 11:18p Low

Thu 5:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:18a High

Wed 1:34p Low

Wed 9:08p High

Thu 2:10a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:05a High

Wed 11:49a Low

Wed 6:10p High

Thu 12:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:26a Low

Wed 5:00p High

Wed 10:57p Low

Thu 4:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 11:08a Low

Wed 5:29p High

Wed 11:29p Low

Thu 5:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:37a Low

Wed 5:04p High

Wed 11:01p Low

Thu 4:59a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:11a High

Wed 11:41a Low

Wed 5:58p High

Thu 12:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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