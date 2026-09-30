NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 30
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
2 - 6 mph (Gust 7 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 6 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 67°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:51am - 6:44pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:47a
|Low
Wed 5:29p
|High
Wed 11:23p
|Low
Thu 5:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:21a
|Low
Wed 4:53p
|High
Wed 10:57p
|Low
Thu 4:48a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:35a
|Low
Wed 5:05p
|High
Wed 11:11p
|Low
Thu 5:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:17a
|Low
Wed 4:57p
|High
Wed 10:53p
|Low
Thu 4:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:44a
|High
Wed 2:27p
|Low
Wed 9:34p
|High
Thu 3:03a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:42a
|Low
Wed 5:32p
|High
Wed 11:18p
|Low
Thu 5:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:18a
|High
Wed 1:34p
|Low
Wed 9:08p
|High
Thu 2:10a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:05a
|High
Wed 11:49a
|Low
Wed 6:10p
|High
Thu 12:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:26a
|Low
Wed 5:00p
|High
Wed 10:57p
|Low
Thu 4:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 11:08a
|Low
Wed 5:29p
|High
Wed 11:29p
|Low
Thu 5:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:37a
|Low
Wed 5:04p
|High
Wed 11:01p
|Low
Thu 4:59a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:11a
|High
Wed 11:41a
|Low
Wed 5:58p
|High
Thu 12:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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