NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Oct. 2
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:53am - 6:41pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 6:17a
|High
Fri 12:48p
|Low
Fri 7:32p
|High
Sat 1:32a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:41a
|High
Fri 12:22p
|Low
Fri 6:56p
|High
Sat 1:06a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:53a
|High
Fri 12:36p
|Low
Fri 7:08p
|High
Sat 1:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:45a
|High
Fri 12:18p
|Low
Fri 7:00p
|High
Sat 1:02a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:22a
|High
Fri 4:28p
|Low
Fri 11:37p
|High
Sat 5:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:18a
|High
Fri 12:38p
|Low
Fri 7:41p
|High
Sat 1:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:56a
|High
Fri 3:35p
|Low
Fri 11:11p
|High
Sat 4:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:52a
|High
Fri 1:43p
|Low
Fri 8:16p
|High
Sat 2:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:51a
|High
Fri 12:22p
|Low
Fri 7:10p
|High
Sat 1:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 6:16a
|High
Fri 1:00p
|Low
Fri 7:34p
|High
Sat 1:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:56a
|High
Fri 12:30p
|Low
Fri 7:11p
|High
Sat 1:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:56a
|High
Fri 1:33p
|Low
Fri 7:59p
|High
Sat 2:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and NE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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