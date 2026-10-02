NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Oct. 2

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Oct. 2

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd District. leads a tour of nor'easter damage in Long Beach Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 (NJ's 9th Legislative District via Facebook)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
11 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Air Temperature78° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:53am - 6:41pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 6:17a		High
Fri 12:48p		Low
Fri 7:32p		High
Sat 1:32a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:41a		High
Fri 12:22p		Low
Fri 6:56p		High
Sat 1:06a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:53a		High
Fri 12:36p		Low
Fri 7:08p		High
Sat 1:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:45a		High
Fri 12:18p		Low
Fri 7:00p		High
Sat 1:02a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 10:22a		High
Fri 4:28p		Low
Fri 11:37p		High
Sat 5:12a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:18a		High
Fri 12:38p		Low
Fri 7:41p		High
Sat 1:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 9:56a		High
Fri 3:35p		Low
Fri 11:11p		High
Sat 4:19a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 6:52a		High
Fri 1:43p		Low
Fri 8:16p		High
Sat 2:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:51a		High
Fri 12:22p		Low
Fri 7:10p		High
Sat 1:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 6:16a		High
Fri 1:00p		Low
Fri 7:34p		High
Sat 1:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:56a		High
Fri 12:30p		Low
Fri 7:11p		High
Sat 1:03a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 6:56a		High
Fri 1:33p		Low
Fri 7:59p		High
Sat 2:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and NE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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