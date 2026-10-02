Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

11 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 68°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Air Temperature 78° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:53am - 6:41pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 6:17a High

Fri 12:48p Low

Fri 7:32p High

Sat 1:32a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:41a High

Fri 12:22p Low

Fri 6:56p High

Sat 1:06a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:53a High

Fri 12:36p Low

Fri 7:08p High

Sat 1:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:45a High

Fri 12:18p Low

Fri 7:00p High

Sat 1:02a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:22a High

Fri 4:28p Low

Fri 11:37p High

Sat 5:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:18a High

Fri 12:38p Low

Fri 7:41p High

Sat 1:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:56a High

Fri 3:35p Low

Fri 11:11p High

Sat 4:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:52a High

Fri 1:43p Low

Fri 8:16p High

Sat 2:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:51a High

Fri 12:22p Low

Fri 7:10p High

Sat 1:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:16a High

Fri 1:00p Low

Fri 7:34p High

Sat 1:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:56a High

Fri 12:30p Low

Fri 7:11p High

Sat 1:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:56a High

Fri 1:33p Low

Fri 7:59p High

Sat 2:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and NE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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