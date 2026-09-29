NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 29
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 67°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:50am - 6:46pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:58a
|Low
Tue 4:40p
|High
Tue 10:28p
|Low
Wed 4:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:32a
|Low
Tue 4:04p
|High
Tue 10:02p
|Low
Wed 4:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:46a
|Low
Tue 4:16p
|High
Tue 10:16p
|Low
Wed 4:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:28a
|Low
Tue 4:08p
|High
Tue 9:58p
|Low
Wed 4:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:03a
|High
Tue 1:38p
|Low
Tue 8:45p
|High
Wed 2:08a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:54a
|Low
Tue 4:38p
|High
Tue 10:24p
|Low
Wed 4:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 7:37a
|High
Tue 12:45p
|Low
Tue 8:19p
|High
Wed 1:15a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 11:00a
|Low
Tue 5:16p
|High
Tue 11:20p
|Low
Wed 5:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:40a
|Low
Tue 4:06p
|High
Tue 10:05p
|Low
Wed 4:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:20a
|Low
Tue 4:34p
|High
Tue 10:40p
|Low
Wed 4:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:49a
|Low
Tue 4:12p
|High
Tue 10:12p
|Low
Wed 4:11a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 10:54a
|Low
Tue 5:06p
|High
Tue 11:20p
|Low
Wed 5:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 13 seconds.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and SE 1 foot at 13 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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