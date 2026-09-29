NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 29

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 29

Beach erosion in Sea Bright Mon., Sept. 28, 2026 (Sea Bright Fire Rescue)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
7 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 67°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature69° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset6:50am - 6:46pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 9:58a		Low
Tue 4:40p		High
Tue 10:28p		Low
Wed 4:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:32a		Low
Tue 4:04p		High
Tue 10:02p		Low
Wed 4:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:46a		Low
Tue 4:16p		High
Tue 10:16p		Low
Wed 4:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:28a		Low
Tue 4:08p		High
Tue 9:58p		Low
Wed 4:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:03a		High
Tue 1:38p		Low
Tue 8:45p		High
Wed 2:08a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 9:54a		Low
Tue 4:38p		High
Tue 10:24p		Low
Wed 4:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 7:37a		High
Tue 12:45p		Low
Tue 8:19p		High
Wed 1:15a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 11:00a		Low
Tue 5:16p		High
Tue 11:20p		Low
Wed 5:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:40a		Low
Tue 4:06p		High
Tue 10:05p		Low
Wed 4:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 10:20a		Low
Tue 4:34p		High
Tue 10:40p		Low
Wed 4:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:49a		Low
Tue 4:12p		High
Tue 10:12p		Low
Wed 4:11a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 10:54a		Low
Tue 5:06p		High
Tue 11:20p		Low
Wed 5:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 13 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and SE 1 foot at 13 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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