Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

7 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 67°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 69° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 6:50am - 6:46pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:58a Low

Tue 4:40p High

Tue 10:28p Low

Wed 4:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:32a Low

Tue 4:04p High

Tue 10:02p Low

Wed 4:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:46a Low

Tue 4:16p High

Tue 10:16p Low

Wed 4:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:28a Low

Tue 4:08p High

Tue 9:58p Low

Wed 4:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:03a High

Tue 1:38p Low

Tue 8:45p High

Wed 2:08a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:54a Low

Tue 4:38p High

Tue 10:24p Low

Wed 4:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:37a High

Tue 12:45p Low

Tue 8:19p High

Wed 1:15a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 11:00a Low

Tue 5:16p High

Tue 11:20p Low

Wed 5:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:40a Low

Tue 4:06p High

Tue 10:05p Low

Wed 4:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:20a Low

Tue 4:34p High

Tue 10:40p Low

Wed 4:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:49a Low

Tue 4:12p High

Tue 10:12p Low

Wed 4:11a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:54a Low

Tue 5:06p High

Tue 11:20p Low

Wed 5:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 13 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and SE 1 foot at 13 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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