Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

6 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 78°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 75° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:39am - 7:05pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 6:20a High

Thu 1:01p Low

Thu 7:18p High

Fri 1:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:44a High

Thu 12:35p Low

Thu 6:42p High

Fri 1:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:56a High

Thu 12:49p Low

Thu 6:54p High

Fri 1:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:48a High

Thu 12:31p Low

Thu 6:46p High

Fri 12:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:25a High

Thu 4:41p Low

Thu 11:23p High

Fri 5:08a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:34a High

Thu 12:55p Low

Thu 7:31p High

Fri 1:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:59a High

Thu 3:48p Low

Thu 10:57p High

Fri 4:15a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:05a High

Thu 1:44p Low

Thu 8:08p High

Fri 2:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:02a High

Thu 12:31p Low

Thu 7:08p High

Fri 12:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:14a High

Thu 12:55p Low

Thu 7:29p High

Fri 1:05a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:04a High

Thu 12:33p Low

Thu 7:09p High

Fri 12:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:08a High

Thu 1:40p Low

Thu 8:01p High

Fri 2:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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