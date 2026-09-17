NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 17

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 17

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
6 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 78°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature75° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:39am - 7:05pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 6:20a		High
Thu 1:01p		Low
Thu 7:18p		High
Fri 1:28a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:44a		High
Thu 12:35p		Low
Thu 6:42p		High
Fri 1:02a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:56a		High
Thu 12:49p		Low
Thu 6:54p		High
Fri 1:16a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:48a		High
Thu 12:31p		Low
Thu 6:46p		High
Fri 12:58a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:25a		High
Thu 4:41p		Low
Thu 11:23p		High
Fri 5:08a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:34a		High
Thu 12:55p		Low
Thu 7:31p		High
Fri 1:23a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 9:59a		High
Thu 3:48p		Low
Thu 10:57p		High
Fri 4:15a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:05a		High
Thu 1:44p		Low
Thu 8:08p		High
Fri 2:08a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:02a		High
Thu 12:31p		Low
Thu 7:08p		High
Fri 12:54a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 6:14a		High
Thu 12:55p		Low
Thu 7:29p		High
Fri 1:05a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:04a		High
Thu 12:33p		Low
Thu 7:09p		High
Fri 12:57a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:08a		High
Thu 1:40p		Low
Thu 8:01p		High
Fri 2:04a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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