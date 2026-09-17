NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 17
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
6 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 78°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:39am - 7:05pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 6:20a
|High
Thu 1:01p
|Low
Thu 7:18p
|High
Fri 1:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:44a
|High
Thu 12:35p
|Low
Thu 6:42p
|High
Fri 1:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:56a
|High
Thu 12:49p
|Low
Thu 6:54p
|High
Fri 1:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:48a
|High
Thu 12:31p
|Low
Thu 6:46p
|High
Fri 12:58a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:25a
|High
Thu 4:41p
|Low
Thu 11:23p
|High
Fri 5:08a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:34a
|High
Thu 12:55p
|Low
Thu 7:31p
|High
Fri 1:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:59a
|High
Thu 3:48p
|Low
Thu 10:57p
|High
Fri 4:15a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:05a
|High
Thu 1:44p
|Low
Thu 8:08p
|High
Fri 2:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:02a
|High
Thu 12:31p
|Low
Thu 7:08p
|High
Fri 12:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:14a
|High
Thu 12:55p
|Low
Thu 7:29p
|High
Fri 1:05a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:04a
|High
Thu 12:33p
|Low
Thu 7:09p
|High
Fri 12:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:08a
|High
Thu 1:40p
|Low
Thu 8:01p
|High
Fri 2:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely.
MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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