NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 16
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
4 - 7 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 6 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 78°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:38am - 7:07pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:41a
|High
Wed 12:12p
|Low
Wed 6:25p
|High
Thu 12:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:05a
|High
Wed 11:46a
|Low
Wed 5:49p
|High
Thu 12:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:17a
|High
Wed 12:00p
|Low
Wed 6:01p
|High
Thu 12:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:09a
|High
Wed 11:42a
|Low
Wed 5:53p
|High
Thu 12:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:46a
|High
Wed 3:52p
|Low
Wed 10:30p
|High
Thu 4:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:49a
|High
Wed 12:07p
|Low
Wed 6:38p
|High
Thu 12:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 9:20a
|High
Wed 2:59p
|Low
Wed 10:04p
|High
Thu 3:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:20a
|High
Wed 12:57p
|Low
Wed 7:14p
|High
Thu 1:16a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:18a
|High
Wed 11:43a
|Low
Wed 6:13p
|High
Thu 12:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:34a
|High
Wed 12:09p
|Low
Wed 6:34p
|High
Thu 12:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:18a
|High
Wed 11:45a
|Low
Wed 6:13p
|High
Thu 12:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:23a
|High
Wed 12:52p
|Low
Wed 7:08p
|High
Thu 1:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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