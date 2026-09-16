NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 16

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 16

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
4 - 7 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 6 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 78°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature75° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:38am - 7:07pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:41a		High
Wed 12:12p		Low
Wed 6:25p		High
Thu 12:36a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:05a		High
Wed 11:46a		Low
Wed 5:49p		High
Thu 12:10a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:17a		High
Wed 12:00p		Low
Wed 6:01p		High
Thu 12:24a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:09a		High
Wed 11:42a		Low
Wed 5:53p		High
Thu 12:06a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:46a		High
Wed 3:52p		Low
Wed 10:30p		High
Thu 4:16a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:49a		High
Wed 12:07p		Low
Wed 6:38p		High
Thu 12:31a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 9:20a		High
Wed 2:59p		Low
Wed 10:04p		High
Thu 3:23a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 6:20a		High
Wed 12:57p		Low
Wed 7:14p		High
Thu 1:16a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:18a		High
Wed 11:43a		Low
Wed 6:13p		High
Thu 12:03a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 5:34a		High
Wed 12:09p		Low
Wed 6:34p		High
Thu 12:18a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:18a		High
Wed 11:45a		Low
Wed 6:13p		High
Thu 12:06a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 6:23a		High
Wed 12:52p		Low
Wed 7:08p		High
Thu 1:14a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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