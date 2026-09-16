Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

4 - 7 mph (Gust 10 mph)

4 - 6 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 78°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 75° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:38am - 7:07pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:41a High

Wed 12:12p Low

Wed 6:25p High

Thu 12:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:05a High

Wed 11:46a Low

Wed 5:49p High

Thu 12:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:17a High

Wed 12:00p Low

Wed 6:01p High

Thu 12:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:09a High

Wed 11:42a Low

Wed 5:53p High

Thu 12:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:46a High

Wed 3:52p Low

Wed 10:30p High

Thu 4:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:49a High

Wed 12:07p Low

Wed 6:38p High

Thu 12:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 9:20a High

Wed 2:59p Low

Wed 10:04p High

Thu 3:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:20a High

Wed 12:57p Low

Wed 7:14p High

Thu 1:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:18a High

Wed 11:43a Low

Wed 6:13p High

Thu 12:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:34a High

Wed 12:09p Low

Wed 6:34p High

Thu 12:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:18a High

Wed 11:45a Low

Wed 6:13p High

Thu 12:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:23a High

Wed 12:52p Low

Wed 7:08p High

Thu 1:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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