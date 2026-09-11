NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 11

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 11

Sand sculpture in Atlantic City by John and Laura Gowdy marks the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks (AC911 Memorial via Facebook)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
8 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:33am - 7:15pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 8:32a		Low
Fri 2:47p		High
Fri 8:47p		Low
Sat 3:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:06a		Low
Fri 2:11p		High
Fri 8:21p		Low
Sat 2:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:20a		Low
Fri 2:23p		High
Fri 8:35p		Low
Sat 2:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:02a		Low
Fri 2:15p		High
Fri 8:17p		Low
Sat 2:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:35a		High
Fri 12:12p		Low
Fri 6:52p		High
Sat 12:27a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:24a		Low
Fri 2:44p		High
Fri 8:41p		Low
Sat 3:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:09a		High
Fri 11:19a		Low
Fri 6:26p		High
Fri 11:34p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 9:17a		Low
Fri 3:15p		High
Fri 9:34p		Low
Sat 3:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:14a		Low
Fri 2:18p		High
Fri 8:31p		Low
Sat 2:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 8:41a		Low
Fri 2:40p		High
Fri 9:02p		Low
Sat 3:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:20a		Low
Fri 2:26p		High
Fri 8:40p		Low
Sat 2:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 9:21a		Low
Fri 3:19p		High
Fri 9:41p		Low
Sat 3:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool. 

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank

What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out:

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated

Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM