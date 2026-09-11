Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

8 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 76°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:33am - 7:15pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:32a Low

Fri 2:47p High

Fri 8:47p Low

Sat 3:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:06a Low

Fri 2:11p High

Fri 8:21p Low

Sat 2:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:20a Low

Fri 2:23p High

Fri 8:35p Low

Sat 2:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:02a Low

Fri 2:15p High

Fri 8:17p Low

Sat 2:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:35a High

Fri 12:12p Low

Fri 6:52p High

Sat 12:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:24a Low

Fri 2:44p High

Fri 8:41p Low

Sat 3:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:09a High

Fri 11:19a Low

Fri 6:26p High

Fri 11:34p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:17a Low

Fri 3:15p High

Fri 9:34p Low

Sat 3:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:14a Low

Fri 2:18p High

Fri 8:31p Low

Sat 2:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:41a Low

Fri 2:40p High

Fri 9:02p Low

Sat 3:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:20a Low

Fri 2:26p High

Fri 8:40p Low

Sat 2:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:21a Low

Fri 3:19p High

Fri 9:41p Low

Sat 3:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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