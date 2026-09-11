NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 11
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
8 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:33am - 7:15pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:32a
|Low
Fri 2:47p
|High
Fri 8:47p
|Low
Sat 3:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:06a
|Low
Fri 2:11p
|High
Fri 8:21p
|Low
Sat 2:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:20a
|Low
Fri 2:23p
|High
Fri 8:35p
|Low
Sat 2:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:02a
|Low
Fri 2:15p
|High
Fri 8:17p
|Low
Sat 2:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:35a
|High
Fri 12:12p
|Low
Fri 6:52p
|High
Sat 12:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:24a
|Low
Fri 2:44p
|High
Fri 8:41p
|Low
Sat 3:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:09a
|High
Fri 11:19a
|Low
Fri 6:26p
|High
Fri 11:34p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:17a
|Low
Fri 3:15p
|High
Fri 9:34p
|Low
Sat 3:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:14a
|Low
Fri 2:18p
|High
Fri 8:31p
|Low
Sat 2:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:41a
|Low
Fri 2:40p
|High
Fri 9:02p
|Low
Sat 3:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:20a
|Low
Fri 2:26p
|High
Fri 8:40p
|Low
Sat 2:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:21a
|Low
Fri 3:19p
|High
Fri 9:41p
|Low
Sat 3:46a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: E winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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