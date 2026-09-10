NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 10

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 10

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 2 p.m. for southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
13 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
Air Temperature82° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset6:32am - 7:16pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 7:47a		Low
Thu 1:57p		High
Thu 8:03p		Low
Fri 2:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:21a		Low
Thu 1:21p		High
Thu 7:37p		Low
Fri 1:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:35a		Low
Thu 1:33p		High
Thu 7:51p		Low
Fri 2:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:17a		Low
Thu 1:25p		High
Thu 7:33p		Low
Fri 1:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:50a		High
Thu 11:27a		Low
Thu 6:02p		High
Thu 11:43p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:36a		Low
Thu 1:54p		High
Thu 7:56p		Low
Fri 2:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:24a		High
Thu 10:34a		Low
Thu 5:36p		High
Thu 10:50p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 8:30a		Low
Thu 2:25p		High
Thu 8:49p		Low
Fri 3:02a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:29a		Low
Thu 1:30p		High
Thu 7:47p		Low
Fri 2:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 7:55a		Low
Thu 1:51p		High
Thu 8:18p		Low
Fri 2:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:35a		Low
Thu 1:39p		High
Thu 7:57p		Low
Fri 2:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 8:35a		Low
Thu 2:30p		High
Thu 8:56p		Low
Fri 3:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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