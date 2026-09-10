NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 10
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 2 p.m. for southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
13 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:32am - 7:16pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 7:47a
|Low
Thu 1:57p
|High
Thu 8:03p
|Low
Fri 2:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:21a
|Low
Thu 1:21p
|High
Thu 7:37p
|Low
Fri 1:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:35a
|Low
Thu 1:33p
|High
Thu 7:51p
|Low
Fri 2:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:17a
|Low
Thu 1:25p
|High
Thu 7:33p
|Low
Fri 1:58a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:50a
|High
Thu 11:27a
|Low
Thu 6:02p
|High
Thu 11:43p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:36a
|Low
Thu 1:54p
|High
Thu 7:56p
|Low
Fri 2:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 5:24a
|High
Thu 10:34a
|Low
Thu 5:36p
|High
Thu 10:50p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 8:30a
|Low
Thu 2:25p
|High
Thu 8:49p
|Low
Fri 3:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:29a
|Low
Thu 1:30p
|High
Thu 7:47p
|Low
Fri 2:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 7:55a
|Low
Thu 1:51p
|High
Thu 8:18p
|Low
Fri 2:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:35a
|Low
Thu 1:39p
|High
Thu 7:57p
|Low
Fri 2:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 8:35a
|Low
Thu 2:30p
|High
Thu 8:56p
|Low
Fri 3:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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