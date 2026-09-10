Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 2 p.m. for southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the West

13 - 22 mph (Gust 30 mph)

11 - 19 knots (Gust 26 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 76°) Air Temperature 82° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 6:32am - 7:16pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:47a Low

Thu 1:57p High

Thu 8:03p Low

Fri 2:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:21a Low

Thu 1:21p High

Thu 7:37p Low

Fri 1:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:35a Low

Thu 1:33p High

Thu 7:51p Low

Fri 2:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:17a Low

Thu 1:25p High

Thu 7:33p Low

Fri 1:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:50a High

Thu 11:27a Low

Thu 6:02p High

Thu 11:43p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:36a Low

Thu 1:54p High

Thu 7:56p Low

Fri 2:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:24a High

Thu 10:34a Low

Thu 5:36p High

Thu 10:50p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 8:30a Low

Thu 2:25p High

Thu 8:49p Low

Fri 3:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:29a Low

Thu 1:30p High

Thu 7:47p Low

Fri 2:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 7:55a Low

Thu 1:51p High

Thu 8:18p Low

Fri 2:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:35a Low

Thu 1:39p High

Thu 7:57p Low

Fri 2:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 8:35a Low

Thu 2:30p High

Thu 8:56p Low

Fri 3:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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