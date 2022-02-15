When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know first hand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

@sojo4ever

Magic Brain in Cape May

Magic Brain

Michelle Samowitz Budai

Divi Tree in Point Pleasant

Meaghan Claire

Divi Tree in Point Pleasant!!! They are superior

Jack Longstreet

I second this hard, scones are to die for (Divi Tree in Point Pleasant)

Divi Tree Coffee

@maof4boysplus1

How Ya Brewin Surf City

How Ya Brewin

@chr_brett

Ocean City Coffee

Ocean City Coffee

Michelle Samowitz Budai

Port Coffee Roasters in Bay Head

Port Coffee Roasters

@Histteach24

The Moth Coffeehouse in Allentown

@JoanneCocivera

Another vote for The Moth in Allentown

The Moth, Located in Shops At The Old Mill

@MomentoMori21

Coffee Tyme, Cape May

Coffee Tyme

@StamiLW

Stay Gold in Belmar!

Stay Gold

@KorinneRiccardo

Batch, Manasquan NJ

Batch

@chr_brett

Coffee Corral in Red Bank

Coffee Corral

Michelle Samowitz Budai

Asbury Park Roastery

@maof4boysplus1

The Union Market and Gallery

Photo Courtesy of The Union Market and Gallery Photo Courtesy of The Union Market and Gallery loading...

@mjbtdinger

Lava Java in Lavallette

Michelle Samowitz Budai

Lava Java in Lavalette

Lava Java

@kgreene90

Perk Cafe in Bayville

Perk Cafe

Cindy Zwicker

Sweetwaters in Toms River ! Great owner and workers , clean , awesome coffee and teas and the walls are covered with paintings of local artists .

Photo Provided by Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea Photo Provided by Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea loading...

@mypalalex

Black Anchor on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant.

Black Anchor

Leslie Jespersen

Mission Cafe - brand new in brigantine! Welcoming, rotating coffee menu + breakfast and lunch. Plus dog friendly summer patio that is heated/enclosed in the winter

Photo Courtesy of Misson Cafe Photo Courtesy of Misson Cafe loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

