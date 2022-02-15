Best NJ coffee shops and cafes recommended by people down the shore
When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.
With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.
In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know first hand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.
With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.
Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)
@sojo4ever
Magic Brain in Cape May
Michelle Samowitz Budai
Divi Tree in Point Pleasant
Meaghan Claire
Divi Tree in Point Pleasant!!! They are superior
Jack Longstreet
I second this hard, scones are to die for (Divi Tree in Point Pleasant)
@maof4boysplus1
How Ya Brewin Surf City
@chr_brett
Ocean City Coffee
Michelle Samowitz Budai
Port Coffee Roasters in Bay Head
@Histteach24
The Moth Coffeehouse in Allentown
@JoanneCocivera
Another vote for The Moth in Allentown
@MomentoMori21
Coffee Tyme, Cape May
@StamiLW
Stay Gold in Belmar!
@KorinneRiccardo
Batch, Manasquan NJ
@chr_brett
Coffee Corral in Red Bank
Michelle Samowitz Budai
Asbury Park Roastery
@maof4boysplus1
The Union Market and Gallery
@mjbtdinger
Lava Java in Lavallette
Michelle Samowitz Budai
Lava Java in Lavalette
@kgreene90
Perk Cafe in Bayville
Cindy Zwicker
Sweetwaters in Toms River ! Great owner and workers , clean , awesome coffee and teas and the walls are covered with paintings of local artists .
@mypalalex
Black Anchor on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant.
Leslie Jespersen
Mission Cafe - brand new in brigantine! Welcoming, rotating coffee menu + breakfast and lunch. Plus dog friendly summer patio that is heated/enclosed in the winter
