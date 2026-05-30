Planning a Summer Road Trip? New Jersey Just Ranked #1

New Jersey may not be the first place that comes to mind for a summer road trip, but a new study suggests it should be.

According to research from Steele Adams and Hosman, the Garden State ranks as the top destination in the country for summer road travel, thanks to its strong infrastructure, accessibility, and traveler-friendly amenities.

Smooth roads make for an easier ride

About 81% of New Jersey’s roads are rated in “acceptable” condition, placing the state fifth nationwide. While states like Florida, Tennessee, Indiana, and Ohio rank slightly higher, New Jersey’s performance is notable given that it is the most densely populated state in the U.S.

The result: a smoother, safer driving experience for travelers.

Help is never far away

Car trouble on a road trip can derail plans quickly, but New Jersey offers peace of mind. The state boasts nearly 244 auto repair shops per 1,000 kilometers (about 600 miles), the second-highest rate in the country and well above the national average.

You are never far from a gas station

Running low on fuel is one of the biggest stress points on any road trip. In New Jersey, that is rarely a concern. The state ranks first in the nation with more than 116 gas stations per 1,000 kilometers. And thanks to its full-service fueling law, drivers do not even have to pump their own gas—adding a level of convenience you will not find in most states.

Nature and camping options add to the appeal

Beyond the highways, New Jersey also delivers for outdoor enthusiasts. The state offers 4.2 National Park Service campgrounds per 10,000 kilometers (about 6200 miles) ranking second among top road trip destinations. From coastal escapes to wooded retreats, these sites provide scenic and relaxing stops along the way.

With a 2026 trend report showing that 71% of Americans plan to drive to their next vacation, New Jersey is well-positioned to welcome more road-trippers this summer.

It may be an unexpected choice, but for convenience, accessibility, and variety, the Garden State is proving it is hard to beat.

For the full study : Steele Adams Hosman: Salt Lake City Personal Injury Lawyer

Once in a lifetime day-trip experience from NJ Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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This sleepy historic South Jersey town is worth a half-day trip Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy