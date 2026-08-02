Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

11 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:54am - 8:10pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:57a Low

Sun 5:10p High

Sun 11:06p Low

Mon 5:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:31a Low

Sun 4:34p High

Sun 10:40p Low

Mon 4:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:45a Low

Sun 4:46p High

Sun 10:54p Low

Mon 5:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:27a Low

Sun 4:38p High

Sun 10:36p Low

Mon 4:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:01a High

Sun 2:37p Low

Sun 9:15p High

Mon 2:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:49a Low

Sun 5:02p High

Sun 11:01p Low

Mon 5:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:35a High

Sun 1:44p Low

Sun 8:49p High

Mon 1:53a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:34a High

Sun 11:54a Low

Sun 5:44p High

Mon 12:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:36a Low

Sun 4:36p High

Sun 10:47p Low

Mon 5:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 11:11a Low

Sun 5:03p High

Sun 11:25p Low

Mon 5:33a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:42a Low

Sun 4:44p High

Sun 10:55p Low

Mon 5:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:31a High

Sun 11:47a Low

Sun 5:44p High

Mon 12:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

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