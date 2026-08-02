NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 2
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:54am - 8:10pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:57a
|Low
Sun 5:10p
|High
Sun 11:06p
|Low
Mon 5:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:31a
|Low
Sun 4:34p
|High
Sun 10:40p
|Low
Mon 4:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:45a
|Low
Sun 4:46p
|High
Sun 10:54p
|Low
Mon 5:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:27a
|Low
Sun 4:38p
|High
Sun 10:36p
|Low
Mon 4:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:01a
|High
Sun 2:37p
|Low
Sun 9:15p
|High
Mon 2:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:49a
|Low
Sun 5:02p
|High
Sun 11:01p
|Low
Mon 5:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:35a
|High
Sun 1:44p
|Low
Sun 8:49p
|High
Mon 1:53a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 5:34a
|High
Sun 11:54a
|Low
Sun 5:44p
|High
Mon 12:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:36a
|Low
Sun 4:36p
|High
Sun 10:47p
|Low
Mon 5:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 11:11a
|Low
Sun 5:03p
|High
Sun 11:25p
|Low
Mon 5:33a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:42a
|Low
Sun 4:44p
|High
Sun 10:55p
|Low
Mon 5:13a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:31a
|High
Sun 11:47a
|Low
Sun 5:44p
|High
Mon 12:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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