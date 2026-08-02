NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 2

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 2

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
11 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:54am - 8:10pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 10:57a		Low
Sun 5:10p		High
Sun 11:06p		Low
Mon 5:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:31a		Low
Sun 4:34p		High
Sun 10:40p		Low
Mon 4:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:45a		Low
Sun 4:46p		High
Sun 10:54p		Low
Mon 5:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:27a		Low
Sun 4:38p		High
Sun 10:36p		Low
Mon 4:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:01a		High
Sun 2:37p		Low
Sun 9:15p		High
Mon 2:46a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 10:49a		Low
Sun 5:02p		High
Sun 11:01p		Low
Mon 5:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:35a		High
Sun 1:44p		Low
Sun 8:49p		High
Mon 1:53a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 5:34a		High
Sun 11:54a		Low
Sun 5:44p		High
Mon 12:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:36a		Low
Sun 4:36p		High
Sun 10:47p		Low
Mon 5:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 11:11a		Low
Sun 5:03p		High
Sun 11:25p		Low
Mon 5:33a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:42a		Low
Sun 4:44p		High
Sun 10:55p		Low
Mon 5:13a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 5:31a		High
Sun 11:47a		Low
Sun 5:44p		High
Mon 12:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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